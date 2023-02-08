ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Man sentenced for kidnapping conspiracy that led to Kan. murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the victim’s murder in Kansas. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole, according to the. United State's Attorney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kan. man shot, killed as officers responded to overdose call

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the man who died as 50-year-old John Anderton, according to a statement from KCMO police. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Anderton is a Kansas felon with a previous drug conviction in Dickinson County.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

NWS Topeka announces 2023 Storm Spotter Classes

TOPEKA - The National Weather Service has announced both in person and virtual Storm Spotter classes for 2023. County Emergency Managers work together with the National Weather Service to offer storm spotter classes in preparation for severe weather season. During severe weather events, storm spotters provide important information that assists...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

NWS: Plan for pleasant Super Bowl weekend weather

Forecasters are calling for a clear and pleasant Super Bowl weekend for the Junction City area. The National Weather Service in Topeka is calling for high temperatures in the low- to mid-50s Saturday through Wednesday, with overnight lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. A chance of additional rainfall returns Monday,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

PHOENIX (AP) — Two years ago as the Kansas City Chiefs were vying for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory in Tampa, Florida, there was one group outside Raymond James Stadium picketing their appearance. Native American protesters were calling for the Chiefs to drop their name, logo and their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he's “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn't expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy