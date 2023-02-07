Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksΕκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίαςHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
matadornetwork.com
12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach
You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The last open public shoreline in Kakaʻako could become residential
Hakuone. Kakaʻako Makai. Kewalos. Whatever you know it by, the last open public shoreline in Honolulu is in a tug of war, mirroring a fight of close to a decade and a half ago. The nonprofit group Friends of Kakaʻako was born out of that battle over pushback to sell public trust lands to the highest bidder.
hinowdaily.com
Kilauea Pest Control celebrates 20 years of being Oahu’s pest solution
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Kilauea Pest Control just celebrated 20 years in business. Started in 2002 by John and Jennifer Speed, it is now one of the largest locally owned and operated pest and termite control companies on Oahu. 60+ employees and 40+ technicians and trucks servicing Oahu homes and commercial properties daily.
northshorenews.com
The People of Old
Much of what is known about ancient Hawaiian culture and the people of old is due to Samuel Kamakau. In 1815, Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau was born in Mokulēia and became one of Hawai‘i’s greatest historians. He also served his community as a jurist and legislator. In ancient...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
Hawaii County Council honors fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
A brief history of Hawaiian language
Until the arrival of the Protestant missionaries in 1820, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) was exclusively an oral language.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips
Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
Hawaii DOH records first pediatric flu death since 2020
A Hawaii resident under the age of 18 has died from influenza, the Hawaii Department of Health announced today, Friday, Feb. 10.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Current transmitter disruptions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now strives to alert viewers to any transmitter disruptions. There are no current transmitter issues. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020. State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized. Additional details on the case were not released. “We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are...
STUDY: Hawaii’s top food for the Big Game this Sunday
If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under matriarch’s watchful eye, a 4th generation embraces tradition at this Chinatown lei stand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pay a visit to Cindy’s Lei and Flower Shoppe and Cindy Lau herself is always right in the mix, working in the same shop she and her family started in the 1950s. Back then, the Maunakea Street location doubled as a barber shop and lei stand.
Highest-paying science jobs in Honolulu
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Honolulu, HI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Comments / 3