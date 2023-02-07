ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach

You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
The last open public shoreline in Kakaʻako could become residential

Hakuone. Kakaʻako Makai. Kewalos. Whatever you know it by, the last open public shoreline in Honolulu is in a tug of war, mirroring a fight of close to a decade and a half ago. The nonprofit group Friends of Kakaʻako was born out of that battle over pushback to sell public trust lands to the highest bidder.
Kilauea Pest Control celebrates 20 years of being Oahu’s pest solution

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Kilauea Pest Control just celebrated 20 years in business. Started in 2002 by John and Jennifer Speed, it is now one of the largest locally owned and operated pest and termite control companies on Oahu. 60+ employees and 40+ technicians and trucks servicing Oahu homes and commercial properties daily.
The People of Old

Much of what is known about ancient Hawaiian culture and the people of old is due to Samuel Kamakau. In 1815, Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau was born in Mokulēia and became one of Hawai‘i’s greatest historians. He also served his community as a jurist and legislator. In ancient...
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips

Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
LIST: Current transmitter disruptions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now strives to alert viewers to any transmitter disruptions. There are no current transmitter issues. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020. State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized. Additional details on the case were not released. “We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are...
