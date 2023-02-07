We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO