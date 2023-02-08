Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal
Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021. Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to...
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out Against 'Cancel Culture' After Traditional Marriage Comments
Candace Cameron Bure is decrying "cancel culture" in the wake of the backlash against her following remarks she made about "traditional marriage" that many felt were homophobic and insulting. In a recent interview with the Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadlerpodcast, Bure shared, "Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and...
Erin Andrews Makes Honest Admission About Her Husband
Erin Andrews shared a funny story this week involving her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll. On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that Stoll has such a sweet tooth that their refrigerator has an entire drawer strictly for chocolate bars. "My ...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes
It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
Dad on daughter: "She won't speak to me because I can't go to her wedding; she chose a woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids get married and thinking about them making their own family and being happy with the partner they chose is a special time in a parent's life, but what can you do if you don't agree with their choice?
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Wife Allison Holker Files for Control of His Estate
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is dealing with the legal aftermath of his death by suicide. Boss died on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. He left behind Holker and their three children. According to court documents obtained by ET, Boss died without a will, forcing Holker...
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)
Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.
'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Promises Part 2 Will Bring 'Rewarding' Answers (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 4, Part 1 of You. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg on Netflix's You, but the tables have turned this time and he's the one being hunted. The first five episodes of the anticipated fourth season dropped Thursday,...
Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays
Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
Rihanna Says New Music 'Might Not Make Sense' to Fans, Reveals She's Changed Her Super Bowl Set List 39 Times
Rihanna isn't announcing new music just yet, but she's got some ideas!. "Musically, I'm feeling open," the performer announced during her Super Bowl LVII press conference on Thursday. "I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans. I just want to play, I want to have fun with music."
Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Reveals Which of Her Sons Is Her Favorite at the Moment (Exclusive)
Donna Kelce is picking favorites -- kinda! The NFL's most famous mother has the rare opportunity to cheer for both of her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. "For all the stars to align and...
