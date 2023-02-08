ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

RadarOnline

Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal

Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021. Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to...
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Makes Honest Admission About Her Husband

Erin Andrews shared a funny story this week involving her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.  On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that  Stoll has such a sweet tooth that their refrigerator has an entire drawer strictly for chocolate bars. "My ...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WUSA

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal

Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
WUSA

Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
WUSA

Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)

Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.
PHOENIX, AZ
WUSA

Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
WUSA

Rihanna Says New Music 'Might Not Make Sense' to Fans, Reveals She's Changed Her Super Bowl Set List 39 Times

Rihanna isn't announcing new music just yet, but she's got some ideas!. "Musically, I'm feeling open," the performer announced during her Super Bowl LVII press conference on Thursday. "I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans. I just want to play, I want to have fun with music."
ARIZONA STATE

