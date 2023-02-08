Read full article on original website
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at McPherson
The Hays High Indians step out of league play Tuesday night for a matchup with the McPherson Bullpups. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from McPherson High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download...
