FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WBTV
Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte
The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon.
WBTV
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic reopened
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash caused delays on Interstate 485 on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop. One lane had been closed while crews tended to the scene. According to Medic, one person was treated...
WBTV
Construction project to impact NoDa drivers, businesses for months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Construction on a storm drainage improvement project is set to begin Tuesday in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. It’s a project that will affect drivers and businesses for months. The work will take place along North Davidson Street, between 27th and 28th streets. By early...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, officials said. According to the NCDOT, the incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon. The crash is impacting traffic traveling in both directions, and is not expected...
WBTV
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle. Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks. Amtrak told media...
WBTV
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Independence Park’s $5.9 million facelift is expected to be complete in mid-March. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway.
WBTV
New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe.
WBTV
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
WBTV
Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead selected for regional award
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Centralina Regional Council (Centralina) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Region of Excellence Awards, which included a major project currently under construction in the Town of Spencer. Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead was the Small Community Winner in the Improving Quality of Life category. The...
WBTV
SWAT situation underway on Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte.
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WBTV
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte.
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
Homicide investigation underway on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
WBTV
School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte.
WBTV
Wet snow mixed with rain possible Sunday; mountains likely to see accumulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s again. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Saturday: Spotty rain,...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Several cars stolen from City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are working to track down several vehicles that were stolen from a car dealership in east Charlotte. The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte. Police said...
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Deputies...
WBTV
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather...
