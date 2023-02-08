ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon. Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Construction project to impact NoDa drivers, businesses for months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Construction on a storm drainage improvement project is set to begin Tuesday in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. It’s a project that will affect drivers and businesses for months. The work will take place along North Davidson Street, between 27th and 28th streets. By early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, officials said. According to the NCDOT, the incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon. The crash is impacting traffic traveling in both directions, and is not expected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle. Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks. Amtrak told media...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead selected for regional award

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Centralina Regional Council (Centralina) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Region of Excellence Awards, which included a major project currently under construction in the Town of Spencer. Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead was the Small Community Winner in the Improving Quality of Life category. The...
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school

Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Deputies...
YORK COUNTY, SC

