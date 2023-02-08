ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy