Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋The FleptMiami, FL
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Video Where Michael Jordan And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Crown LeBron James As All-Time Scoring Leader
Shaquille O'Neal shared an incredible animated video honoring LeBron James that featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
Sporting News
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
Hear From Lebron James After Becoming the NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
Hear from Lebron James after he surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's All-Time Scoring List on Tuesday February, 7th.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar quashes his beef with Shaq — not LeBron — on Tuesday night
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time NBA leading scorer
LOS ANGELES — Amid a constellation of stars that filled Crypto.com Arena, along with a multitude of screaming fans chanting his name, LeBron James sank his vintage mid-range jumper to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. With 10 seconds left in the 3rd quarter of their home...
'Go win the game': How Thunder handled Lakers, LeBron James' NBA record-setting night
LOS ANGELES — When LeBron James made history Tuesday night, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kenrich Williams became a historical footnote. Who was the player defending James when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the scoring list? That answer is and will forever be Williams, the Thunder’s gritty forward from Waco, Texas, who...
Juwan Howard reflects on LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record
LeBron James broke the NBA's scoring record, and Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard was one of the millions of people who stayed up late to watch. For Howard, of course, James's success is more personal than most.
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers will coach Team Dwyane in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP, will get to share another special moment on an NBA floor with his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, as they will be the coaches of Team Dwyane in the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game on February 17 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Comments / 0