Read full article on original website
Related
Thiago Silva signs new Chelsea contract until 2024
Chelsea have confirmed that Thiago Silva has signed a new contract with the club.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as late double gives Red Devils win
Player ratings from the Premier League meeting between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
David de Gea becomes ninth player to reach Premier League appearance landmark
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has become just the ninth Premier League player to make 400 appearances in the competition for one club. The Spaniard
Man Utd fixtures: Next six games after win over Leeds at Elland Road
A rundown of Manchester United's next six games, including matches in the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup against the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Liverpool midfielder
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson amid criticism from some over his recent performances.
Cristian Stellini defends Pedro Porro after tough Tottenham debut
Cristian Stellini insists Pedro Porro was ready to start for Tottenham despite his struggles against Leicester.
Europa League knockout playoff TV guide: How to watch Man Utd, Barca & Juventus in UK, USA & Canada
Here's where you can watch some of the world's biggest clubs in the Europa League playoffs.
Champions League last 16 TV guide: How to watch PSG and Chelsea in UK, USA and Canada
How to watch on TV and live stream in the UK, USA and Canada this week's Champions League round of 16 ties, including Milan vs Tottenham, PSG vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica
Inter alert clubs to availability of Andre Onana
Inter are ready to sell Andre Onana in an attempt to raise funds through the transfer market, 90min understands.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup Xavi could pick to face Villarreal - 12 February 2023.
Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd - WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils return to top of the table
Player ratings as Manchester United move to the top of the WSL table after beating Spurs 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Barcelona veteran keen to reduce salary to stay at Camp Nou
Jordi Alba is ready to lower his salary to prolong his stay at Barcelona.
Monaco 3-1 PSG: Player ratings as Ben Yedder brace sinks understrength champions
Match report and player ratings from Monaco's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.
Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'
Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.
PGMOL confirm review into VAR decision in Arsenal - Brentford game
PGMOL confirm review into VAR decision in Arsenal - Brentford game.
Man City haul themselves into Champions League contention with 'gutsy' win vs Arsenal
Gareth Taylor praised Man City's 'gutsy' performance as his side secured a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog the Gunners into the WSL's final Champions League place.
Everton injuries & suspensions ahead of Merseyside derby
Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night and Sean Dyche could welcome some players back from injury.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Predicting the Newcastle starting XI Eddie Howe could pick to face Bournemouth.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0