Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James Harden reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA's scoring record
History was made on Tuesday night as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke a record that nobody thought would ever be broken: the all-time scoring record. James recorded 36 points by the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder which gave him 38,3888 points for his career. That broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as James now holds the record.
Darvin Ham Takes A Subtle Shot At LeBron James And The Attention He Got Because Of The All-Time Scoring Record
Darvin Ham partially blames LeBron James for losing against the Thunder.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' son Bryce unhappy over Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is a dream come true for most NBA players. After all, who doesn't love being a star for one of the biggest franchises in the league? But wearing the iconic Purple and Gold jersey comes with its own set of cons as well. The...
FOX Sports
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
LeBron James Is the New NBA Scoring King. He’s Not Done Yet
Still dominating the league at 38, he has little reason to slow down.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Media Announcement
There's reportedly going to be a ton of media in attendance to see Lakers superstar LeBron James on Tuesday night. James is on the verge of history, just 36 points away from topping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. As a result, the demand for credentials has exploded. ...
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, Mike Brown Reflects
Before Sacramento's victory over the Houston Rockets Monday night, Kings' coach Mike Brown reflected on his time coaching LeBron James, the NBA's All-Time scoring leader.
Shaq goads LeBron James into calling himself the GOAT after breaking scoring record
Shaquille O’Neal applied the pressure, and it worked. After LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, O’Neal tried to get the Lakers star to put the GOAT conversation to rest by admitting that he is the greatest of all time. “Does this now make you the greatest of all time? Are you now the GOAT?” O’Neal asked on TNT’s postgame show, to which James played coy at first. “I’m going to let everybody else decide who that is or just talk about it, but it’s great barbershop talk,” James said after scoring 38 points in...
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 7: LeBron James Becomes the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer
James officially surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring title.
Anthony Davis rebuffs talk he ignored LeBron's record shot
Lakers star Anthony Davis cleared the air over his body language during LeBron James' record-breaking shot this week, saying he was simply mad about losing.
CBS Sports
LeBron James t-shirts, sweatshirts 2023: NBA all-time scoring leader commemorative gear released
LeBron James was deemed basketball's next big prodigy when he was a junior in high school, and 20 years after he entered the NBA,, he's the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James has been the undisputed king of his generation and made 19 All-Star teams, won four championships and four NBA MVPs in his 20 seasons. On February 7, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabar to become the professional basketball scoring champion with a 38-point performance in a loss to the Thunder. Now, you can grab your LeBron James NBA all-time leading scorer apparel here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
'LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron': City of Akron declares Feb. 8 as LeBron James Day
AKRON, Ohio — After the kid from Akron became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James' hometown is honoring him. Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Wednesday that today is being declared "LeBron James Day" in the city. “What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become...
Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to LeBron Becoming NBA Scoring Leader
The 19-time All-Star broke a record many thought would never fall.
Chronicle-Telegram
Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility
He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
