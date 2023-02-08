Shaquille O’Neal applied the pressure, and it worked. After LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, O’Neal tried to get the Lakers star to put the GOAT conversation to rest by admitting that he is the greatest of all time. “Does this now make you the greatest of all time? Are you now the GOAT?” O’Neal asked on TNT’s postgame show, to which James played coy at first. “I’m going to let everybody else decide who that is or just talk about it, but it’s great barbershop talk,” James said after scoring 38 points in...

1 DAY AGO