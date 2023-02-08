ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA's scoring record

History was made on Tuesday night as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke a record that nobody thought would ever be broken: the all-time scoring record. James recorded 36 points by the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder which gave him 38,3888 points for his career. That broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as James now holds the record.
FOX Sports

LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Media Announcement

There's reportedly going to be a ton of media in attendance to see Lakers superstar LeBron James on Tuesday night. James is on the verge of history, just 36 points away from topping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. As a result, the demand for credentials has exploded. ...
New York Post

Shaq goads LeBron James into calling himself the GOAT after breaking scoring record

Shaquille O’Neal applied the pressure, and it worked. After LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, O’Neal tried to get the Lakers star to put the GOAT conversation to rest by admitting that he is the greatest of all time. “Does this now make you the greatest of all time? Are you now the GOAT?” O’Neal asked on TNT’s postgame show, to which James played coy at first. “I’m going to let everybody else decide who that is or just talk about it, but it’s great barbershop talk,” James said after scoring 38 points in...
CBS Sports

LeBron James t-shirts, sweatshirts 2023: NBA all-time scoring leader commemorative gear released

LeBron James was deemed basketball's next big prodigy when he was a junior in high school, and 20 years after he entered the NBA,, he's the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James has been the undisputed king of his generation and made 19 All-Star teams, won four championships and four NBA MVPs in his 20 seasons. On February 7, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabar to become the professional basketball scoring champion with a 38-point performance in a loss to the Thunder. Now, you can grab your LeBron James NBA all-time leading scorer apparel here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Chronicle-Telegram

Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility

He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
