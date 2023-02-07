Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Girls Basketball Tournament Seeding and Pairings Reveal to be Streamed LIVE
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament Series seeds and pairings during a one-hour live stream at WIAA.TV on the NFHS Network Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Veteran sports announcer Jay Wilson will serve as the host of the...
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
wisportsheroics.com
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?
The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
oregonobserver.com
Basketball: Oregon’s Evan Miles steps in last minute to ref JV2 game
Wisconsin’s high school referee shortage has been well documented. Oregon’s athletic department faced that problem head on Thursday, Feb. 2, when a referee for an Oregon girls basketball JV2 game didn’t show. Luckily, Evan Miles was there to help. Miles – a senior at Oregon High School...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
wearegreenbay.com
Overturned tanker hauling hazardous material closes interstate in Wisconsin
EDGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on the scene of a crash after a tanker hauling hazardous, flammable materials overturned in slippery conditions. According to state troopers, northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 are closed at Wisconsin Highway 73 due to the crash. No injuries have...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW
MILWAUKEE - A strong low-pressure system will move just along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Thursday, February 9th brining rain and snow to the area. The highest impacted locations with the heaviest snow will be in southwestern and central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin will see a mix of snow and a transition into rain closer to the lakefront. Due to the potential for hazardous slick travel and higher snowfall accumulations in some areas, a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls
As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
12 Amazing Wisconsin Restaurants Featured on the Food Network
If you're dining out in southern Wisconsin, these are the places you need to check out right away. If the Food Network loved the food, you probably will too. Wouldn't it be the absolute best if tomorrow (and every single day after) your day started with someone saying to you,
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Wisconsin
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
