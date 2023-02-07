ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Investigation underway after Billerica Memorial HS vandalized

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an act of vandalism left Billerica Memorial High School with significant damage, the superintendent said in a letter to the school community. In a statement, the Superintendent Timothy G. Piwowar said, “This morning, a malicious act of vandalism occurred at Billerica Memorial...
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Boston middle school student found with knife

BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Teenager in Critical Condition After Beng Rescued in Brockton House Fire

Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out...
BROCKTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Jail for man charged with 18 restraining order violations

TOPSFIELD — A man has been sentenced to two years in jail, with six months to be served, after he appeared in court on 18 charges of violating an abuse prevention order. Timothy Sbonik, 51, formerly of Topsfield, was also ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and abide by his restraining order, according to court documents. The remainder of his jail term, 18 months, was suspended for two years, documents said.
TOPSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today

ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
ASHLAND, MA
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
homenewshere.com

Robbed Santander in Tewksbury: Bank robber pleads guilty

TEWKSBURY — On Feb. 1, 2023, Nicholas O’Neil of Methuen, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. This announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the F.B.I. Boston Division, and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.
TEWKSBURY, MA
