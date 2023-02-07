Read full article on original website
Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says
Police and school officials are investigating a “malicious act of vandalism” at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to several floors of the building, the superintendent of schools said.
Wayland schools superintendent files discrimination complaint
Nearly two months after becoming the alleged target of racist graffiti, the Wayland Schools Superintendent is filing a discrimination complaint.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after Billerica Memorial HS vandalized
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an act of vandalism left Billerica Memorial High School with significant damage, the superintendent said in a letter to the school community. In a statement, the Superintendent Timothy G. Piwowar said, “This morning, a malicious act of vandalism occurred at Billerica Memorial...
Four weapons brought into two schools in Boston on Thursday
According to NBC10 Boston, students at two Boston schools brought weapons into school on Thursday. BPD was called to the James Condon School after the knife was confiscated by staff. “Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects...
Providence police respond to shooting on North Main Street
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street. Major David Lapatin said the shooting resulted in “serious injury,” but further details have not yet been released. Police were seen searching through a white BMW that was parked near the scene.
whdh.com
Boston middle school student found with knife
BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
Man shot, killed in South Providence
Police say they have a person in custody following the shooting on Burnside Street.
NECN
Teenager in Critical Condition After Beng Rescued in Brockton House Fire
Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out...
thelocalne.ws
Jail for man charged with 18 restraining order violations
TOPSFIELD — A man has been sentenced to two years in jail, with six months to be served, after he appeared in court on 18 charges of violating an abuse prevention order. Timothy Sbonik, 51, formerly of Topsfield, was also ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and abide by his restraining order, according to court documents. The remainder of his jail term, 18 months, was suspended for two years, documents said.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today
ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Roxbury man charged with motor vehicle homicide in Mass. & Cass hit and run
A Roxbury man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a January pedestrian crash on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that killed a 73-year-old man, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving...
whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
spectrumnews1.com
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
Framingham Fire Chief: 2022 Was Busiest Year Ever With Calls Up 8%
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Fire Department had the busiest year ever in 2022, said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The department responded to 13,543 calls for emergency services, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Chief had called 2021 the department’s busiest year ever, with 12,507 calls.
Massachusetts police track down escaped emu
Larry Bird is a Boston legend, but a different kind of bird had its 15 minutes of fame on Thursday.
homenewshere.com
Robbed Santander in Tewksbury: Bank robber pleads guilty
TEWKSBURY — On Feb. 1, 2023, Nicholas O’Neil of Methuen, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. This announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the F.B.I. Boston Division, and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.
