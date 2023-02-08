The 10 Best Purple Shampoos for Blonde and Gray Hair

When I was in college, a roommate of mine came out of the bathroom, grinning from ear to ear, and announced that she'd found her new holy grail beauty product. And what was it? Purple shampoo.

She explained to the rest of us that her blonde hair, which incorporated dazzling highlights, often grew brassy between salon appointments. This means that bright yellow, unnatural-looking tones often showed up in her hair a few weeks or months after it had been lightened. And no matter how high-quality her regular shampoos and conditioners , nothing could fix it. Except, of course, for purple shampoo.

"Purple shampoo is a shampoo with a purple pigment that helps neutralize or get rid of the brassy and yellow tones in the hair," explains hair stylist Glenn Ellis . "The purple pigment in the shampoo neutralizes or cancels out the yellow tones you see in the hair. It is similar to the toning process at the salon, but not as strong or long-lasting. It helps keep your hair fresh between touch ups!"

Since you may not be able to visit your go-to hairstylist or colorist as often as you'd like, I've tapped experts to discover everything there is to know about purple shampoo, how and when to use purple shampoo, and how to find the best one for you.

Why Use a Purple Shampoo?

Ellis says that if your highlights, platinum color, or grays are looking dull or yellow, that's the best time to look into a purple shampoo.

"You want to use a purple shampoo when you start to see those warmer tones come through in your blonde—when it starts to get yellowy-brassy looking," Ellis explains. "Typically, people use it once every other week once they start to see brassiness (usually 6-8 weeks post color). I recommend talking with your colorist about the frequency with which you use it, depending on your color."

Hairstylist Kevin Kelly adds that purple shampoo is only really a good fit for people with light hair. "You cannot use purple shampoo on caramel highlights," he says. "It will not do anything. It’s not light enough for the color to grab on to." He also adds that purple shampoo works wonders "if your hair isn’t light enough or your hair was highlighted or colors in properly."

So, next time you're in the middle of a hair disaster, consider grabbing a purple shampoo before you start to panic. But remember that purple shampoo is meant to be a temporary fix until your next dye appointment—not a permanent panacea.

"The more you use purple shampoo, the more it makes your blonde look dull, because you are continuously depositing color shampoo," Kelly points out. So, while it's important to keep a bottle on hand, that doesn't mean you can eschew your hair appointments altogether.

What To Look For in Purple Shampoo

As with all hair products, there are an overwhelming number of purple shampoos on the market, making it hard to determine which one's right for you. Thus, I asked Ellis to break down the basics.

"As with any shampoo, you want to look for a high-quality one that is sulfate free," he says. "A good rule of thumb is that the lighter it is, the more subtle of a tone it’s going to be. The brighter the purple, the more drastic the results will be."

Still unsure of where to start? Don't worry—we've got you covered. Below, the best purple shampoos to keep your shade of blonde hair bright.

The Best Purple Shampoos

"This is great for fine hair and moisture," says Kelly. "A lot of purple shampoos have high alcohol in them and tend to dry out your blonde hair. This formula is also just enough that it’s not going to overtone your hair and make you super ashy or gray like some others might." Ellis agrees, saying that unlike many other purple shampoos, there's no need to use this formula in tandem with another non-purple shampoo.





Pros: stylist-approved; works well on thin hair; nourishing and softening

Cons: contains silicones

Best High-Potency Purple Shampoo Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Purple Shampoo

"The Olaplex purple shampoo is great," raves Ellis. "It is really potent though, so I recommend using a quarter size of it and diluting it with another shampoo. It also has all the properties of the original Olaplex shampoo, so it really helps strengthen the hair as well."





Pros: stylist-approved; strengthens hair follicles; high potency, so long-lasting; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES

Cons: can be drying

Best Purple Shampoo for Damaged Hair Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner

Hairstylist Jamie Wiley says, "I recommend Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Shampoo and Condition because it's sulfate-free, maintains color vibrancy, and minimizes fading. The nourishing formula will soften and hydrate the hair while toning out the orange brassy tones using bright purple orchid, which provides natural violet toning properties."





Pros: comes with matching conditioner; hydrating; good for damaged hair; stylist-approved; vegan; paraben-free

Cons: contains silicones

Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo

Reviewers love this purple shampoo from Kérastase, raving that it's great not only for fixing brassiness, but also for maintenance of dyed or lightened hair. However, they warn that because the formula is high-potency, a little goes a long way.





Pros: works on all hair types; hydrating; shine-enhancing; contains hyaluronic acid

Cons: contains sulfates

Best Scented Purple Shampoo OGX Hydrate & Color Reviving + Lavender Luminescent Platinum Shampoo

Users who deal with dry hair and/or scalp love this moisturizing shampoo from OGX, which has a gentle lavender scent and is suitable on all hair types. Reviews also indicate that the formula lathers well and that a little goes a long way.





Pros: works on all hair types; affordable; long-lasting

Cons: some users find the formula too thick

Best Purple Shampoo for Curls Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

If you have dry or curly hair and are afraid that purple shampoo will dry you out, consider this gently-fragranced option from Moroccanoil. Customers write that it's nourishing, smooths out frizz without destroying curls, and that it doesn't dry them out like other alternatives.





Pros: works on all hair types; good for curly hair; moisturizing

Cons: contains silicones

Best Purple Shampoo for Gray Hair Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo

This option is infused with protein to strengthen your strands while reducing brassiness. Reviewers with gray hair (both natural and dyed) also swear by it for the way it tones and enhances hair color.





Pros: affordable; protein-infused; great for gray and blonde hair alike

Cons: some reviewers dislike the scent

Best Deep-Cleansing Purple Shampoo Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color

Customers laud this shampoo for how it thoroughly cleans hair and combats brassiness without drying out strands. Multiple reviewers say that after using the formula, they feel like they've just left the salon.





Pros: vegan; hydrating; works on all hair types

Cons: contains silicones

Best Fast-Acting Purple Shampoo Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo

This shampoo is marketed for people with blonde, gray, and highlighted hair, and boasts a strong color-depositing formula. Indeed, multiple reviewers write about how impressed they are with it, saying that they noticed a marked improvement in their hair color after just one wash.





Pros: affordable; yields fast results

Cons: contains sulfates

Best Shine-Enhancing Purple Shampoo dpHUE Cool Blonde Purple Shampoo

This is one of the most popular purple shampoos on Sephora's website, and with good reason. In addition to producing quick results, users also say that it noticeably enhances shine.





Pros: free of parabens, SLS, SLES, sulfates, and phthalates; quick results

Cons: some users find it drying

