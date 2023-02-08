ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

The 10 Best Purple Shampoos for Blonde and Gray Hair

By Gabrielle Ulubay
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXsCp_0kgMMOSp00

When I was in college, a roommate of mine came out of the bathroom, grinning from ear to ear, and announced that she'd found her new holy grail beauty product. And what was it? Purple shampoo.

She explained to the rest of us that her blonde hair, which incorporated dazzling highlights, often grew brassy between salon appointments. This means that bright yellow, unnatural-looking tones often showed up in her hair a few weeks or months after it had been lightened. And no matter how high-quality her regular shampoos and conditioners , nothing could fix it. Except, of course, for purple shampoo.

"Purple shampoo is a shampoo with a purple pigment that helps neutralize or get rid of the brassy and yellow tones in the hair," explains hair stylist Glenn Ellis . "The purple pigment in the shampoo neutralizes or cancels out the yellow tones you see in the hair. It is similar to the toning process at the salon, but not as strong or long-lasting. It helps keep your hair fresh between touch ups!"

Since you may not be able to visit your go-to hairstylist or colorist as often as you'd like, I've tapped experts to discover everything there is to know about purple shampoo, how and when to use purple shampoo, and how to find the best one for you.

Why Use a Purple Shampoo?

Ellis says that if your highlights, platinum color, or grays are looking dull or yellow, that's the best time to look into a purple shampoo.

"You want to use a purple shampoo when you start to see those warmer tones come through in your blonde—when it starts to get yellowy-brassy looking," Ellis explains. "Typically, people use it once every other week once they start to see brassiness (usually 6-8 weeks post color). I recommend talking with your colorist about the frequency with which you use it, depending on your color."

Hairstylist Kevin Kelly adds that purple shampoo is only really a good fit for people with light hair. "You cannot use purple shampoo on caramel highlights," he says. "It will not do anything. It’s not light enough for the color to grab on to." He also adds that purple shampoo works wonders "if your hair isn’t light enough or your hair was highlighted or colors in properly."

So, next time you're in the middle of a hair disaster, consider grabbing a purple shampoo before you start to panic. But remember that purple shampoo is meant to be a temporary fix until your next dye appointment—not a permanent panacea.

"The more you use purple shampoo, the more it makes your blonde look dull, because you are continuously depositing color shampoo," Kelly points out. So, while it's important to keep a bottle on hand, that doesn't mean you can eschew your hair appointments altogether.

What To Look For in Purple Shampoo

As with all hair products, there are an overwhelming number of purple shampoos on the market, making it hard to determine which one's right for you. Thus, I asked Ellis to break down the basics.

"As with any shampoo, you want to look for a high-quality one that is sulfate free," he says. "A good rule of thumb is that the lighter it is, the more subtle of a tone it’s going to be. The brighter the purple, the more drastic the results will be."

Still unsure of where to start? Don't worry—we've got you covered. Below, the best purple shampoos to keep your shade of blonde hair bright.

The Best Purple Shampoos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYkIh_0kgMMOSp00 Best Purple Shampoo Overall

KEVIN.MURPHY BLONDE.ANGEL.WASH

"This is great for fine hair and moisture," says Kelly. "A lot of purple shampoos have high alcohol in them and tend to dry out your blonde hair. This formula is also just enough that it’s not going to overtone your hair and make you super ashy or gray like some others might." Ellis agrees, saying that unlike many other purple shampoos, there's no need to use this formula in tandem with another non-purple shampoo.


Pros: stylist-approved; works well on thin hair; nourishing and softening

Cons: contains silicones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGXtY_0kgMMOSp00 Best High-Potency Purple Shampoo

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Purple Shampoo

"The Olaplex purple shampoo is great," raves Ellis. "It is really potent though, so I recommend using a quarter size of it and diluting it with another shampoo. It also has all the properties of the original Olaplex shampoo, so it really helps strengthen the hair as well."


Pros: stylist-approved; strengthens hair follicles; high potency, so long-lasting; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES

Cons: can be drying

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297eQl_0kgMMOSp00 Best Purple Shampoo for Damaged Hair

Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner

Hairstylist Jamie Wiley says, "I recommend Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Shampoo and Condition because it's sulfate-free, maintains color vibrancy, and minimizes fading. The nourishing formula will soften and hydrate the hair while toning out the orange brassy tones using bright purple orchid, which provides natural violet toning properties."


Pros: comes with matching conditioner; hydrating; good for damaged hair; stylist-approved; vegan; paraben-free

Cons: contains silicones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsETK_0kgMMOSp00

 Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo

Reviewers love this purple shampoo from Kérastase, raving that it's great not only for fixing brassiness, but also for maintenance of dyed or lightened hair. However, they warn that because the formula is high-potency, a little goes a long way.


Pros: works on all hair types; hydrating; shine-enhancing; contains hyaluronic acid

Cons: contains sulfates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNHjL_0kgMMOSp00 Best Scented Purple Shampoo

OGX Hydrate & Color Reviving + Lavender Luminescent Platinum Shampoo

Users who deal with dry hair and/or scalp love this moisturizing shampoo from OGX, which has a gentle lavender scent and is suitable on all hair types. Reviews also indicate that the formula lathers well and that a little goes a long way.


Pros: works on all hair types; affordable; long-lasting

Cons: some users find the formula too thick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtaFr_0kgMMOSp00 Best Purple Shampoo for Curls

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

If you have dry or curly hair and are afraid that purple shampoo will dry you out, consider this gently-fragranced option from Moroccanoil. Customers write that it's nourishing, smooths out frizz without destroying curls, and that it doesn't dry them out like other alternatives.


Pros: works on all hair types; good for curly hair; moisturizing

Cons: contains silicones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjtXK_0kgMMOSp00 Best Purple Shampoo for Gray Hair

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo

This option is infused with protein to strengthen your strands while reducing brassiness. Reviewers with gray hair (both natural and dyed) also swear by it for the way it tones and enhances hair color.


Pros: affordable; protein-infused; great for gray and blonde hair alike

Cons: some reviewers dislike the scent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyGZT_0kgMMOSp00 Best Deep-Cleansing Purple Shampoo

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color

Customers laud this shampoo for how it thoroughly cleans hair and combats brassiness without drying out strands. Multiple reviewers say that after using the formula, they feel like they've just left the salon.


Pros: vegan; hydrating; works on all hair types

Cons: contains silicones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wcbaa_0kgMMOSp00 Best Fast-Acting Purple Shampoo

Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo

This shampoo is marketed for people with blonde, gray, and highlighted hair, and boasts a strong color-depositing formula. Indeed, multiple reviewers write about how impressed they are with it, saying that they noticed a marked improvement in their hair color after just one wash.


Pros: affordable; yields fast results

Cons: contains sulfates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDArd_0kgMMOSp00 Best Shine-Enhancing Purple Shampoo

dpHUE Cool Blonde Purple Shampoo

This is one of the most popular purple shampoos on Sephora's website, and with good reason. In addition to producing quick results, users also say that it noticeably enhances shine.


Pros: free of parabens, SLS, SLES, sulfates, and phthalates; quick results

Cons: some users find it drying

Meet the Hair Experts

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Shampoo & Conditioner Set Keeps Their Hair ‘Frizz-Free’ & ‘Silky Soft’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As an air-dry queen, I look for shampoos and conditioners that will do the work for me in the shower, so I don’t have to put in any effort once I’m done. That means you better believe I’m reading all of the ingredients on the back of bottles because I’m looking for a few specific things to accomplish my hair goals. First of all, there can’t be any sulfates, silicones or parabens since they can dry out hair and weaken...
ktalnews.com

Best hair perm kit

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A hair perm, short for permanent, is one of the easiest ways to change the look of your hair and keep it changed. While the perms’ peak popularity has passed, they’re still applied regularly all over the world to add body and curls to naturally straight hair. And home perm kits mean you don’t even need to spend several hours in a salon to get one.
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
New York Post

I had a beautiful manicure — until mold grew on my nails

She’s got a green thumb — but it’s nothing to brag about. A woman was left horrified after she appeared to grow mold under her acrylics, realizing she was the victim of a common manicure mistake. Rings of fungus now decorate her bare nails, she shared in a viral TikTok, which has grown to over 248,000 views since it was posted last week. “Your sign not to keep infilling and just give your nails a break,” the user, who goes by @cleancookfun, wrote on the clip. Acrylic nails are applied with nail adhesive — if done with faux tip extensions to lengthen the nail...
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

5 Heatless Curling Techniques To Boost Volume–They Even Work On Thinning Hair!

Curls and waves are forever in style — a classic that some of us are born with, and others of us chase. The problem with the chase part is that if you have stick-straight hair or thinning hair, achieving a full head of curls can be time-consuming and even damaging, depending on the methods that you resort to trying. Adding heat to a style technique is a surefire way to speed up its results and it can make it a lot easier to go from straight to beach waves or retro curls. But relying on hot rollers every day can cause your hair to become dry, more brittle, and more vulnerable to split ends and breakage.
Well+Good

This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin

Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Box Bobs Are Solidifying 2023 As The Year Of Short Hair

Defined by its short and often blunt shape, falling just above the shoulders, bobs are considered a universally flattering cut that can be worn on anybody. Over the years, the bob has become something of an umbrella term for a range of other styles that fall under it, including the long bob, the layered bob, the A-line bob, and the asymmetrical bob. But one bob cut that is perhaps less commonly known is the box bob. With close similarities to the French bob, the box bob is also cut along the jawline, sometimes grazing higher on the face around the cheekbones. However, the box bob is typically more angular and less layered than its French counterpart, making it great for those with fine hair because the hair appears thicker than it is, per Woman and Home.
shefinds

The One Type Of Lipstick You Should Avoid At All Costs This Winter–It Causes Chapped Lips!

When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy