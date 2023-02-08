ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Upworthy

He couldn't forget the man he fell in love with 70 years ago. So he finally came out at 90 years old.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2020. It has since been updated. Kenneth Felts was 90 years old when he decided to come out as gay to his family. During the lockdown in Colorado where he currently lives, he recognized he simply could not forget about a man he fell in love with 70 years ago. Therefore, despite all his greatest fears, he made the choice to tell his family about who he is, The Denver Post reports. He has since updated his Facebook profile to feature a profile picture of him wearing a bright rainbow hoodie. His daughter could not be prouder of him for owning his sexuality and coming forward.
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

Boy’s dream comes true after getting adopted by best friend's family: 'Love doesn't have a color'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Andrew and Joc have been inseparable from the day they realized they had so much in common. Their lives completely changed for good with a turn of fate. Andrew was in foster care for almost half of his life when he was taken in by Joc's parents. Joc's parents, Dominique and Kevin Gill opened their home to Andrew. His parents' rights were terminated when he was just 6 years old. He was 10 when he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee. Dominique told Today Parents, "Andrew has four siblings and they were all adopted right away. During his first week with us, he sat in his room with the door closed and looked at old pictures. He didn't want to talk."
NASHVILLE, TN
Ingram Atkinson

Heroic groom jumps into river to save drowning child on his wedding day, solidifying love and commitment to his wife

On a beautiful summer day in 2017, Brittany and Clayton Cook exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, committing to spend the rest of their lives together. The newlyweds were posing for wedding pictures, surrounded by the picturesque scenery of a nearby river, when a sudden commotion interrupted the peaceful moment. Without warning, Clayton sprinted away from the group, leaving his bride and guests in shock and confusion.
digg.com

Are My Teenage Granddaughters Just Being Nice To Me Because They’re Trying To Get Their Hands On My Beanie Baby Collection, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days. Are My Teenage...
malta

Building a Happy Life with Your 70s Wife when You are 30's

Marriage is a journey that requires effort, patience, and understanding from both partners, regardless of their age difference. If you are a 30-year-old man married to a woman in her 70s, you may be wondering how to build a happy and fulfilling life together. Here are some tips that can help:
digg.com

How People Around The World Say 'I Love You,' Mapped

Just in time for Valentine's Day, here are over 60 different ways to declare your love. Valentine's Day is just a week away, and what better way to celebrate the most romantic day of the year than to tell your partner you love them in over 60 different languages?. Just...
TheDailyBeast

This Bride’s Dream Wedding Was Upstaged by Bloody Murdaugh Trial

For more than a year, Ashlyn DeLong and her fiance, Josh, have been dreaming about their January wedding at the Walterboro Wildlife Center.DeLong said she booked the multi-purpose South Carolina event hall— which includes an outdoor amphitheater— last January. It was one of the couple’s “top venues,” and they wanted to ensure that their 205-person wedding had no major hiccups. But last week, the couple—who are to be wed next weekend—learned that across the street from their romantic venue, notorious South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is being tried for the heinous murders of his wife and son.To make matters more...
WALTERBORO, SC
Decider.com

Joel Giggling in ‘The Last of Us’ Makes Twitter Fall Head Over Heels in Love: “I’m Never Gonna Recover”

So far The Last of Us series has diverted from its source material in a dozen ways, some small and some major. But who would have predicted that one of the most lovely and refreshing of these changes would be a giggle? Joel (Pedro Pascal) laughing at Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) terrible diarrhea joke represents all the way that Pascal has elevated this already outstanding character.
Tara Blair Ball

Keeping the Love Alive: Sweet Gestures for Him

You fell in love with him because he had the hottest smile and was driven and passionate about excelling at work. Now that you’re with him, it’s easy to let those cute sweet gestures you did when you first started dating fall to the wayside. But incorporating regular easy little gestures will help you ensure that he knows you love him, even when you’re at odds or things are rough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy