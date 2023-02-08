Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Andrew and Joc have been inseparable from the day they realized they had so much in common. Their lives completely changed for good with a turn of fate. Andrew was in foster care for almost half of his life when he was taken in by Joc's parents. Joc's parents, Dominique and Kevin Gill opened their home to Andrew. His parents' rights were terminated when he was just 6 years old. He was 10 when he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee. Dominique told Today Parents, "Andrew has four siblings and they were all adopted right away. During his first week with us, he sat in his room with the door closed and looked at old pictures. He didn't want to talk."

