Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Breaking Barriers, An Exploration of an Age-Defying Love Affair
Love knows no bounds and transcends all barriers including age and societal norms. In a world where people are quick to judge and discriminate, it takes immense courage for two people from vastly different generations to be in love with each other. This article aims to explore the unique challenges that an elderly woman in her 80s and her younger partner in his 30s face in their relationship, as well as the beautiful bonds that bring them together.
90's Lady and a 50's Partner Can Create a Happy life
Age is just a number, and love knows no bounds. This is evident in the case of relationships where the partners have a significant age difference. A 90's lady can be happy with her 50's partner and vice versa. In this article, we will look at why this is possible and how both partners can make the relationship work.
Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.
Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.
psychologytoday.com
4 Ways to Avoid Making Poor Life Choices
Some people seem to make poor life choices, a problem identified in new research as a “faulty compass.”. The four causes of a faulty compass can be traced to deficits in emotional memories. By understanding the causes of your own poor choices, you can set off on a more...
TODAY.com
Searching for my identity as a mixed-Black woman adopted by a white family
When all you have are pieces of your story, do you have a story at all? And if you don’t have a story, what do you have? And how does it affect who you are internally, and out in the world?. In a culture that deeply values personal and...
womansday.com
A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them
Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
Opinion: How To Build Resilience and Emotional Intelligence to Protect Against Narcissistic Abuse
Narcissistic abuse can have a devastating impact on the victim's sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. It can leave you feeling drained, overwhelmed, and unsure of how to move forward. However, building resilience and emotional intelligence can help to protect you from future abuse and provide a path to healing.
psychologytoday.com
What Is the Spiritual Bypass?
When one chooses the path of meditation to heal psychologically and spiritually, one forgets at times about feelings like compassion and forgiveness. One might even forget about the attitudes of kindness, generosity, and gratitude. When people meditate, they might experience feelings of ease, well-being, and lucidity. I have experienced these meditative states as beautiful and comforting. However, even though the practice of meditation allows a person to experience positive states, they need to support human, everyday living, rather than encourage escaping from what is difficult to face.
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain
When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
Phys.org
Book offers insight into lifestyles, societal constraints on single black professionals
Kris Marsh is tired of being asked: "Why are you single?" The question has followed the University of Maryland sociologist throughout her adult life, in gatherings with friends and family, and even after research presentations. As a successful Black professional, the associate professor wondered why people focused on what she...
Opinion: The Journey to Healing and Reclaiming Self-Worth After Narcissistic Abuse
Narcissistic abuse can leave a person feeling broken, confused, and without a sense of self-worth. The emotional manipulation and gaslighting tactics used by narcissistic individuals can cause significant damage to a person's mental health and leave them feeling lost and alone. However, it is possible to heal and reclaim your self-worth after experiencing narcissistic abuse.
KQED
New climate legislation could create 9 million jobs. Will students be ready to fill them?
This opinion column about green jobs was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for their higher education newsletter. In Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden touted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as “ the...
The Power of Intimacy: Building Connection in Long-Term Relationships
Intimacy is a vital component of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. It encompasses not just physical closeness but emotional, mental, and spiritual connection. Building intimacy takes effort, vulnerability, and a willingness to communicate openly and authentically.
The pandemic played into ageist stereotypes, but intergenerational contact and co-operation can overcome them
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, stringent public health regulations were imposed to protect vulnerable individuals, with older people seen as a particularly vulnerable group. In response, some argued the pandemic was just a problem for older people and that they should be locked away so younger people could get on with their lives. Others showed increased concern for older people, with dedicated shopping hours and food deliveries for seniors organized. We are a team of researchers in psychology, sociology and political science with expertise in intergroup relations. Our research on ageism during the pandemic shows that the group-based...
Societal myth about men
There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
Inner Engineering is the Key to Positive Results in Life and Love
All of the answers we seek are within. So why then do we look to others for external validations, for answers in troubling times, for things we actually already know? There are many reasons for this. Sometimes we lack confidence and feel others are more knowledgeable, sometimes it is pure laziness, sometimes we simply want validation that we were right, and other times we subconsciously do not realize we knew the answer all along.
How To Develop a Future-oriented Mindset
A healthy future-oriented mindset is a must in our fast-pacing and ever-changing world.
Manifestation Techniques That Work
Manifestation is the process of bringing your desires into reality. It's about aligning your thoughts, feelings, and actions with the things you want to achieve so that you can attract them into your life. A manifestation is a powerful tool that can help you create the life you want by bringing your dreams and goals into the physical world.
What is self-deprivation, how do you break the cycle and how do you gain self-acceptance?
Self-acceptance is the ability to accept yourself for who you are, without judgement. Self-deprivation is a cycle of thinking negatively about yourself and feeling like there’s nothing good to come from you. When you’re in a self-deprivation cycle, it can be difficult to break out of. How do you stop the self-deprivation cycle? Here are 9 ways to learn self-acceptance so that it becomes easier each time.
Comments / 0