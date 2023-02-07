STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police are looking for a driver they say shot at another car along I-95 Thursday night. On Feb. 9, just after 7:30 p.m., police say a Mercedes sedan was driving north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside the sedan near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the Toyota shot at the Mercedes several times and then sped away northbound on the interstate.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO