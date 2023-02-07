ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Mental health improvements win bipartisan support

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate approved budget amendments Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for a stand-off over competing priorities. But one area where there appears to be broad bipartisan support is improving Virginia’s behavioral health system. “You know the Governor leaned...
VIRGINIA STATE
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA
Driver injured following drive-by shooting along I-95

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police are looking for a driver they say shot at another car along I-95 Thursday night. On Feb. 9, just after 7:30 p.m., police say a Mercedes sedan was driving north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside the sedan near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the Toyota shot at the Mercedes several times and then sped away northbound on the interstate.
VIRGINIA STATE

