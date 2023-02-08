ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

M3GAN 2.0: What We Know About The Horror Sequel

By Alexandra Ramos
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgkZU_0kgMISbf00

She’s coming for you – to be your best friend!

Back in the beginning of January 2023, the latest Blumhouse horror movie dropped in theaters – M3GAN, the story of an AI doll that was gifted to a girl who had just lost her parents in an accident. Throughout the film, we see M3GAN turn more into a monster, all because she was sworn to always be by the side of her caretaker, Cady.

The film ended up doing very well in the box office, and receiving great reviews – even if some people don’t quite understand the hype behind it. However, as with any movie that becomes successful nowadays, a sequel is in the works, simply titled M3GAN 2.0. But, when is this next movie going to come out? And who is going to star in it?

While details are scarce, here is what we know so far about M3GAN 2.0.

M3GAN 2.0 Is Set For January 2025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMl4s_0kgMISbf00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While it seems that horror movie sequels come out so quickly nowadays, we’re going to need to wait a bit for the sequel to the popular horror movie to come out. Variety announced that while M3GAN 2.0 is in development, it’s not going to be coming out on any release schedule for a couple of years – specifically in 2025.

Fans are going to have to wait some time before they see the next movie, but we at least know the exact date that it’s supposed to be released – January 17th, 2025.

The wait for the sequel might be a while, but if it leads to a good film, I’m willing to wait as long as possible. There are plenty of horror franchises that have truly dropped off in recent years because of the short time between sequels, such as the Halloween films , or even the Chucky movies. However, I hope that M3GAN continues going in the direction of the Scream franchise and takes its time releasing films.

Allison Williams And Violet McGraw Are Returning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTYz6_0kgMISbf00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The stars of the M3GAN cast were all talented in their own right, and it’s been confirmed that at least the two people that we followed in the first film are going to return. The Variety article noted that both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw were going to be back for the M3GAN 2.0 .

The two of them played Gemma and Cady, the aunt and niece who were the prime users of M3GAN during her stay at their home.

It’s not that shocking that the two of them are set revisit the franchise after the success of the first film. Prior to it being confirmed, Williams talked with Variety about the possibility of a sequel, saying that if they had the chance to work on it, it would be “really fun.”

The two stars have had their fair share of horror movies in their lives already. Williams had a standout performance in the Jordan Peele movie , Get Out, and McGraw was one of the young children featured in the Mike Flannigan series, The Haunting of Hill House. To see them come back for the sequel is exciting, and I can’t wait to see where the story takes them.

Akela Cooper Is Going To Write The Story Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3351rE_0kgMISbf00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If you were a fan of M3GAN 's story , get excited, because Akela Cooper is going to be back to write this sequel.

In the Variety article that announced the movie and premiere date, it was also confirmed that Cooper, who penned the screenplay of the first film, is going to write the follow up. This is majorly exciting news, as the first film ended on a cliffhanger that made fans curious about what was coming next.

In an interview with Vogue before the sequel was announced in early January 2023, Cooper shared her hopes for a sequel, and that if it went forward, she was there with “bells on” to continue the franchise as older horror movies have done in the past:

Like horror movies of the ’80s, you have to have that open-ended, wink-wink ending, so yes, we did leave the door open. If people who have more power than me want to greenlight a M3GAN sequel, I am there with bells on.

With that cliffhanger ending that M3GAN had , it’s no wonder that there’s a sequel happening. Having the same screenwriter on deck will hopefully continue the horror and fun that fans enjoyed well into the second movie.

James Wan Already Has An Idea Of Where He’d Want The M3GAN Sequel To Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5yvT_0kgMISbf00

(Image credit: Univeral Pictures)

With every horror franchise, there is always room to build a bigger world. We’ve seen that in so many of them ever since horror movies were invented. There’s always a way to make the story bigger and better, and of course, scarier. And James Wan, one of the producers of the film, says he already has an idea of where he wants the world of M3GAN to go.

In an interview that he did with Collider in early January, Wan shared his hopes for a sequel and, if it happened, that he was ready with ideas of where he intended the franchise to go:

In any of my movies, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or Saw, or Malignant, or M3GAN here, we like to think of a bigger world. For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go, and then building this bigger world, and then going into that and going, 'Okay, I'm telling this particular story, but I know other stuff that's going on.' So if we're fortunate enough to have sequels, then we have an idea of where we want to go.

It’s exciting to know that he already has an idea where the movie universe should go – and honestly, I’m always here for a continued story. I’ll trust Wan with his horror visions.

If You Haven’t Seen M3GAN, Check It Out On Demand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2bMu_0kgMISbf00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

M3GAN truly ended up taking the world by storm when it dropped in early January 2023 as the first horror movie of the year, and now, you have the chance to watch it on demand. If you haven’t been able to check out the movie yet, be sure to rent or buy it on Amazon.

Rent/Buy M3GAN on Amazon.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to the news about M3GAN 2.0 ? More fabulous dancing? A different rating ? Whatever the case, she’ll surely slay whatever it is she wants to in future sequels – whether that be her dance moves or people.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming

In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
hypebeast.com

'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives Sequel

Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s terrifying take on Winnie The Pooh, entitled Blood and Honey, is receiving a sequel. The filmmaker confirmed the news on social media with a poster that reads Winnie The Pooh 2 and the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge,” but did not reveal any additional details like the plot or a release date. Meanwhile, the upcoming Blood and Honey will hit theaters this month and will see a feral Pooh and Piglet who were left behind in Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin went to college. A visit to the once-lush forest of Hundred Acre Wood quickly turns deadly as the two characters exact their revenge.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
tvinsider.com

Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. to Star Together in Father & Son Sitcom

It’s a family affair at CBS as the network has picked up a new comedy pilot from the father-and-son team of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Both Wayans are set to star in and executive produce the pilot, which centers on the legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.), who has his worldview challenged after a new female co-host is hired. Meanwhile, at home, he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.
Looper

Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks

The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Essence

Meet the Black Woman Behind Hollywood’s Latest Horror Hit

As the pen behind “M3GAN,” Akela Cooper is rewriting Hollywood’s horror norms, one (a bit too) gory scene at a time. You may not have heard her name yet, but producer/screenwriter Akela Cooper is turning the horror genre on its ear, hit by blockbuster hit. Cooper’s off-the-wall...
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

Forget the HBO Max headlines. The cancellations. The popularization of the term "un-renewal." As the home of HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, HBO Max is chock full of movies. Sci-fi movies have a healthy presence under this streaming roof. Something has to. This is HBO Max's (best) sci-fi movie...
Polygon

Is found-footage horror a dead genre?

By the early 2010s, it seemed like the only way to make any kind of successful horror movie was to frame it as a found-footage film. A mode of storytelling relaunched in 1999 by The Blair Witch Project and carried on by Paranormal Activity and its followers, the technique was all about simulating the idea that a given movie wasn’t professionally filmed, but had somehow captured real events. It was designed to look and feel like mundane footage shot by ordinary people, eventually escalating into something terrifying.
Collider

Best Found Footage Horror Movies, From 'Horror in the High Desert' to 'Rec'

Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found fotage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 12 of the finest:
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
185K+
Followers
43K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy