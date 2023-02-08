ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG want to poach Pep Guardiola, amid Manchester City uncertainty: report

By Mark White
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wanted by PSG, with the future of the Premier League champions under scrutiny.

City have been referred to an independent commission over alleged Premier League rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. City are also accused of not co-operating since the investigation began in December 2018.

Manager Pep Guardiola has said in the past that he would quit over financial rule-breaking – and PSG have a long-standing interest in the Catalan boss.

PSG want Guardiola to spearhead their Champions League challenge (Image credit: PA)

L’Equipe have reported Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Guardiola, stretching as far back as when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club.

Guardiola only signed an extension to his current City deal in November last year, however, while Christophe Galtier was only hired at the Parc des Princes over the summer.

Guardiola has stated before that he would take a break after the City job yet he is odds-on to leave his post before the start of next season . Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, have both been linked with the City job one day, due their relationships with Guardiola.

City responded to the investigation to state that they were "surprised" by the charges and have a "body of irrefutable evidence" to support their case. The commission can, however, impose punishments ranging from a fine and points deduction to expulsion from the top tier of English football.

Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League if found guilty (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Linking up with PSG would, of course, reunite Pep Guardiola with his former protege, Lionel Messi. The only player to have played for the manager at two different clubs is Thiago Alcantara (at Barcelona and Bayern Munich ).

The Mirror have previously reported that Guardiola is a target for the Netherlands job, The BBC have claimed that Brazil have approached him in the past and The Independent have stated that he asked to interview for the England job after Fabio Capello – but was turned down on the grounds of not being English himself.

More about Manchester City being charged by Premier League with breaking financial rules

After Manchester City were charged with breaking financial rules by the Premier League, one former financial advisor to City has claimed that the club must be relegated from division , if the allegations are found to be true.

Manchester City will be able to appeal sanctions to CAS , either, the body that they appealed to over their UEFA charges.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has in the past claimed that he will step aside , should it be proven that he has been lied to by the City ownership.

