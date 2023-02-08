Read full article on original website
Culver Community School Board Approves Bid for New Gym Floor
The Culver Community School Board considered a bid for a new gym floor for the high school when they met this week. Superintendent Karen Shuman said the bid proposal included removal of the old gym floor and the installation of a new gym floor. Shuman said three bids were received....
Indiana Extension Homemakers Offering Scholarships
The Indiana Extension Homemakers Association (IEHA) is offering eight $500 scholarships to Indiana homemakers who are 25 years of age or older. These scholarships are to be used to complete education or upgrade vocational skills. One must be admitted to or cleared for admission to an academic or vocational school, which is state-licensed or accredited. Preference will be given to someone studying at an undergraduate level. Scholarships will be awarded with regard to financial need and former winners may apply again.
City of Knox Park and Recreation Department to Hold Planning Session
The City of Knox Park & Recreation Department is currently working on the department’s five year plan. The Parks and Recreation Department is now asking the community for input. They want to know what the community wants to see in Knox’s parks. A planning session has been scheduled...
Knox Community School Board Holding Public Hearing on Superintendent Contract Tonight
The Knox Community School Board is holding a public hearing during their meeting tonight regarding the Superintendent of Schools proposed contract. The contract remains the same from this school year to the 2023-2024 school year. The basic salary is $120,000 with the board’s contribution of health, vision and dental insurance costs, along with long-term disability insurance, term life insurance, tax sheltered annuity and Social Security. The superintendent would receive 25 days of paid vacation per year and 11 paid holidays.
Pulaski County Commissioners Proclaim July 3rd as Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Day
The Pulaski County Commissioners approved a proclamation involving the Memorial Swinging Bridge during their meeting Monday. Chairman of the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Greg Henry stated on July 3, 2023 they are rededicating the soon-to-be 100-year-old bridge. He asked the commissioners if they would designate July 3rd as Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Day throughout Pulaski County.
Prairie Trails Club to Host Public Input Session on Erie Trail Extension
The members of the Prairie Trails Club, Inc. will host a public input session Monday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m. CT concerning a project to extend the Erie Trail. The Prairie Trails Club, Inc. is looking to put together the elements needed for an Indiana Trails Program grant request to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources which would provide funds for 80 percent of the project to be funded by the State, if the grant request is approved. Public input is necessary in the grant application process.
Starke County Commissioners Hear About Local Road Safety Plan
The Starke County Commissioners heard about a Local Road Safety Plan during their meeting this week. Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert informed the commissioners of what a Local Road Safety Plan does in terms of helping the county. A Local Road Safety Plan provides a framework for organizing and...
Margaret J. “Peg” Neuberg
Margaret J. “Peg” Neuberg, age 75, of South Carolina, formerly of Knox, Indiana passed away February 4, 2023. Peg was born on February 18, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to Lawrence and Eleanora. Peg was married to her husband, Richard for 57 years, having 7 children: Richard, Lawrence, Raymond,...
Starke County Commissioners Appoint Members to CVC Board
The Starke County Commissioners appointed two new members to the CVC board during their meeting Monday. The commissioners appointed Joann Bailey and Erland Henry to the CVC board. They were approved unanimously as it was also announced there are still 6 openings to fill the CVC board. The commissioners noted they would like to fill these open positions as soon as they can.
Starke County Republican Party Caucus Scheduled
A Starke County Republican Party Caucus is scheduled to fill a vacancy on the Washington Township Advisory Board. Anthony “Tony” Black was elected to that board but resigned once he won an earlier Republican Party Caucus to fill a vacancy on the Starke County Council. Eligible Republicans interested...
INDOT to Host Public Hearing
The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing the evening of Wednesday, February 15 regarding a proposed intersection improvement project for the U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 east junction. The need for this project stems from the high number of crashes at U.S. 6 and U.S. 421 resulting...
