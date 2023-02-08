The Indiana Extension Homemakers Association (IEHA) is offering eight $500 scholarships to Indiana homemakers who are 25 years of age or older. These scholarships are to be used to complete education or upgrade vocational skills. One must be admitted to or cleared for admission to an academic or vocational school, which is state-licensed or accredited. Preference will be given to someone studying at an undergraduate level. Scholarships will be awarded with regard to financial need and former winners may apply again.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO