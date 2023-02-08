Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the Bathtub, Police Arrest 3 Family Members
An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her brother gave birth at home, and now he and their parents are facing criminal charges. The girl gave birth to a boy in a bathtub in St. Charles, Missouri, according to a probable cause statement. Her biological brother, who is 17, was charged last week with
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Employee Shot in Face at Hot Dog Restaurant Service Window: Police
Police in Chicago say that a worker at a well-known hot dog stand was fatally shot in the face at a service window early Friday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the 31-year-old employee at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand was working at the window when "he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body."
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Indiana cop charged with shooting at police officer quits
A St. John police officer charged with shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer has resigned rather than be fired. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Horrific video shows man calling for his mom as gunman ambushes, kills him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man screamed for his mom when a gunman ambushed him in the South Side's Avalon Park neighborhood him this week.The man, Keith Strange, was killed in the attack. On Wednesday night, his family was in agony and desperate for answers.The horrific shooting was caught on camera. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Chicago Police were on the hunt Wednesday night for the suspected shooter who took off running.Strange was a lover of horses, his mom, and making people laugh. His family spoke with CBS 2 Wednesday night, calling for answers from police on why someone would...
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
An off-duty New York police officer who was shot while trying to buy an SUV has died
A New York Police Department officer who was shot in the head Saturday while off duty has died, the police commissioner said in a tweet Tuesday night.
South Side woman who was falsely arrested, assaulted by CPD settles with City
Julie Campos was working at a South Shore Family Dollar Store on East 79th Street when she was physically assaulted by Chicago Police Officer Eric Taylor. Campos has now settled with the City of Chicago for an undisclosed monetary sum.
Teen fatally shot on Southwest Side: CPD
A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk at 22nd and Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to police.
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Woman stabs and kills peacemaker trying to break up attempted attack on North Side: CPD
A man is dead after being stabbed in Edgewater Wednesday night, police said. The man, age unknown, saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened around 11:40 p.m., police said.
Walmart ‘thief’ on the run after using ‘pass around’ trick at self-checkout before pulling gun on employee
A WANNABE thief has threatened a Walmart employee with a gun after being confronted for attempting to steal from the store. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was shopping with his mother when a Walmart loss prevention officer noticed they weren't paying for items in their cart at self-checkout in a store in Memphis.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
25-year-old man shot and killed on South Side, police say
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night, police said. The man, 26, was with a woman at 25th and Wabash when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Woman’s Decomposing Body Found in Garbage: Police
The decomposing body of a woman has been found in the garbage in Chicago, according to police. Chicago firefighters said they were alerted to a report of a body found among garbage in Chicago's South Side on Monday night. When firefighters arrived at 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue they found a body and identified it as
Pair arrested following SWAT situation on West Side, police say
Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response in West Garfield Park. A group tried to intervene during an arrest. After Tasing the disruptor, the suspect and arrestee barricaded themselves, CPD said.
