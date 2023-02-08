Read full article on original website
Families of asylum seekers move into Hale hotel after MP deems housing 112 men 'inappropriate'
Families of people seeking asylum in the UK were today spotted moving into a hotel in Hale, becoming neighbours to some of Britain's richest athletes
Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says
Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Liz Truss says it is ‘unfair’ to blame her mini-budget for interest rate hike and rules out being PM again – as it happened
UK’s shortest-serving prime minister says she ‘learned a lot’ from time in government but does not want top job again
She's back! Barely four months after her disastrous stint as PM, Liz Truss has returned to the fray
GLEN OWEN: The return of Liz Truss, after barely four months in political exile, prompts MPs who are loyal to Rishi Sunak to sink their heads into their hands.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Quartz
On Brexit's third anniversary, the UK has more reasons to regret it than ever
The last day of January 2020 was the UK’s last day as a member of the European Union. Though many people didn’t know it yet, covid-19 was around the corner. The combined effect of both the pandemic and Brexit, compounded by the wider regional and global impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, have led to the situation today: Frustration and regret.
Britain was sick before Brexit. Until the left accepts that, the likes of Liz Truss won’t give up
There is no joy in it for those who always knew Brexit was a con, but it is finally dawning on more and more people that leaving the EU was a colossal mistake. Those who led the project still talk the same old nonsense about the purported benefits of Brexit, but they, like most government assertions these days, sound like echoes of a bygone time.
Nadhim Zahawi sacked as Tory party chair over tax affairs
Rishi Sunak fires Zahawi after he was found to have committed ‘serious breach’ of ministerial code
Liz Truss condemned for comeback ‘fantasy’ as 4,000-word defence of leadership sparks Tory backlash
Liz Truss and her allies were accused of living in a “fantasy” as her defence of her disastrous six-week reign at No 10 sparked a furious backlash from senior Tories.The former prime minister was accused of “sour grapes” after she offered no apology for the economic turmoil of the autumn in a 4,000-word article that blamed the disruption on the left-wing “economic establishment” and resistance to tax cuts from within her own party.Supporters of the current prime minister accused Ms Truss of trying to destabilise Rishi Sunak’s government, warning that Ms Truss and her allies were deluded if they...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
New Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson: I would support death penalty return
The newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman has said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Outspoken Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was handed the position, working as one of new chairman Greg Hand’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s reshuffle.A former Labour councillor before converting to the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest...
How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, hit out at her party’s decision to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister as she used her new TalkTV show to confirm her departure.The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunak and his Government since he entered Number 10, hitting out again on Thursday at those who “bet everything on a Rishi bounce”.Ms Dorries said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris...
Kemi Badenoch gives equalities job to donor to leadership campaign
Minister urged to ‘come clean on why she didn’t declare political interest’ in Joanne Cash’s appointment to EHRC board
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
BBC
NI Assembly: Chris Heaton-Harris to extend election deadline again
The deadline to hold an assembly election if there is no executive formed looks set to be further extended by the Northern Ireland secretary, BBC News NI understands. Chris Heaton-Harris is under a legal obligation to hold a poll by mid-April. However it is believed he is planning to bring...
Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd
Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
Rishi Sunak reshuffle: ‘red wall’ MP Lee Anderson named deputy Tory chair – as it happened
Controversial MP appointed as Greg Hands’ deputy; Michelle Donelan becomes minister for science, innovation and technology
Rishi Sunak planning ‘mini-reshuffle’ after sacking of Nadhim Zahawi
Sources say prime minister also wants to split Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
