Best Buy offers epic deals on the best PS5 games — including Returnal for just $17

The PS5 celebrated its second birthday last November, and now that the next-gen console is more than two years old we’re finally starting to see seriously good discounts on some of the best PS5 games .

Right now, the best deals on PS5 games come courtesy of Best Buy. The electronics retailer has slashed the price of several must-play titles including PS5 first-party games such as Spider-Man Miles Morales . There’s also a sizeable discount on Tom’s Guide’s pick for GOTY 2021, Deathloop .

The best deal currently available is definitely Returnal for just $17 (was $69). This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this PS5 console exclusive and an overall fantastic price for a game that really showcases the power of the console.

Returnal is a tough-as-nails third-person roguelike where you play as an astronaut who crashlands on a mysterious planet and finds themselves stuck in a time loop. It’s your job to break the cycle and survive wave after wave of seriously tricky enemy encounters that will have your heart racing and your palms sweating.

Alternatively, if you have the digital-only PS5 or just prefer buying your games directly from the console, the PlayStation Store Critics' Choice sale is still ongoing. But if you’re looking for top PS5 games at the lowest possible price, these deals at Best Buy are pretty hard to beat.

Returnal: was $69 now $17 @ Best Buy

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here. View Deal

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Everybody's favorite spikey speedster is back in his most groundbreaking adventure yet. Sonic Frontiers takes the long-running Sega series in a new direction with a more open design, and a highly cinematic story. You may have played a Sonic game before, but you've never seen the Blue Blur quite like this. View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69 now $43 @ Best Buy

This Ultimate Edition of the PS5's most popular launch game includes two superhero experiences. You get both the full Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, as well as a digital copy of Spider-Man Remastered. That's a whole lot of web-slinging fun for just $43. View Deal

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy

The PS5's best answer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising drops you in a lush open world that is dotted with hidden tombs and challenge dungeons to discover. It also packs a humorous story steeped in Greek mythology and has so many doodads to collect that you'll probably be playing this one for weeks. View Deal

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on mission to break free from a never ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. View Deal

NBA 2K23: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy

The most authentic sports game on PS5 steps back onto the court for another year in NBA 2K23. Whether you're a basketball fanatic or not, this sports game is the ideal pick for gatherings of friends and family And the deep single-player and online modes will keep you on the court for dozens of hours. View Deal

Far Cry 6: was $49 now $15 @ Best Buy

Far Cry 6 doesn't break from the franchise's established formula, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Stepping into the boots of new playable protagonist Dani Rojas, you're on a mission to liberate the island of Yara from a ruthless dictator. And you achieve your goals by blowing up just about everything in sight as is the Far Cry tradition. View Deal