ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Best Buy offers epic deals on the best PS5 games — including Returnal for just $17

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD0M2_0kgMES2B00

The PS5 celebrated its second birthday last November, and now that the next-gen console is more than two years old we’re finally starting to see seriously good discounts on some of the best PS5 games .

Right now, the best deals on PS5 games come courtesy of Best Buy. The electronics retailer has slashed the price of several must-play titles including PS5 first-party games such as Spider-Man Miles Morales . There’s also a sizeable discount on Tom’s Guide’s pick for GOTY 2021, Deathloop .

The best deal currently available is definitely Returnal for just $17 (was $69). This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this PS5 console exclusive and an overall fantastic price for a game that really showcases the power of the console.

Returnal is a tough-as-nails third-person roguelike where you play as an astronaut who crashlands on a mysterious planet and finds themselves stuck in a time loop. It’s your job to break the cycle and survive wave after wave of seriously tricky enemy encounters that will have your heart racing and your palms sweating.

Alternatively, if you have the digital-only PS5 or just prefer buying your games directly from the console, the PlayStation Store Critics' Choice sale is still ongoing. But if you’re looking for top PS5 games at the lowest possible price, these deals at Best Buy are pretty hard to beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NuH3_0kgMES2B00

Returnal: was $69 now $17 @ Best Buy
Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SH6Y_0kgMES2B00

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
Everybody's favorite spikey speedster is back in his most groundbreaking adventure yet. Sonic Frontiers takes the long-running Sega series in a new direction with a more open design, and a highly cinematic story. You may have played a Sonic game before, but you've never seen the Blue Blur quite like this. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mirbl_0kgMES2B00

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69 now $43 @ Best Buy
This Ultimate Edition of the PS5's most popular launch game includes two superhero experiences. You get both the full Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, as well as a digital copy of Spider-Man Remastered. That's a whole lot of web-slinging fun for just $43. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1YON_0kgMES2B00

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy
The PS5's best answer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising drops you in a lush open world that is dotted with hidden tombs and challenge dungeons to discover. It also packs a humorous story steeped in Greek mythology and has so many doodads to collect that you'll probably be playing this one for weeks. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wO9Us_0kgMES2B00

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy
2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on mission to break free from a never ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUejp_0kgMES2B00

NBA 2K23: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy
The most authentic sports game on PS5 steps back onto the court for another year in NBA 2K23. Whether you're a basketball fanatic or not, this sports game is the ideal pick for gatherings of friends and family And the deep single-player and online modes will keep you on the court for dozens of hours. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYYKR_0kgMES2B00

Far Cry 6: was $49 now $15 @ Best Buy
Far Cry 6 doesn't break from the franchise's established formula, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Stepping into the boots of new playable protagonist Dani Rojas, you're on a mission to liberate the island of Yara from a ruthless dictator. And you achieve your goals by blowing up just about everything in sight as is the Far Cry tradition. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
knowtechie.com

PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games

Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can...
SlashGear

Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can

It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
ComicBook

PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video

A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
Polygon

Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version

Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week

Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
ComicBook

New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature

Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault

In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
Digital Trends

Pre-order Skull and Bones now and get a $10 Best Buy gift card

One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is also one of the most delayed games of the past couple years, but after Ubisoft delayed Skull and Bones most recently, it’s now set for a 2023 release. This makes now as good a time as any to put in a pre-order, and when you do so at Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Skull and Bones costs $70 for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, and free shipping or in-store pickup are available when the game officially releases.
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy