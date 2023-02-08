ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trigger Point season 2 — cast, plot and everything we know so far

 1 day ago

*Warning - This article contains spoilers for Trigger Point season 1 !*

ITV says work is already underway on Trigger Point season 2 after the explosive thriller starring Vicky McClure proved a hit with audiences last year.

More than 8 million viewers tuned in to see Lana 'Wash' Washington unmask Karl Maguire as the terrorist behind the deadly bombing campaign as the six-part first series came to a thrilling end in February 2022, and we're getting closer to seeing her take on a new threat later this year.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming second series...

Trigger Point season 2 release date

ITV announced the drama would return for a second series 'next year' on social media at the end of February 2022, but we're still no closer to finding out when it will hit our screens.

Once we get an official transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.

ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said she was 'delighted' to be recommissioning Trigger Point ...

"Vicky is stunning as Lana and it's brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for six hours so brilliantly, you can't believe it's his first show. I can't wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team."

Executive producer, Jed Mercurio also commented: "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point . Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We've received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKS2h_0kgMBNgj00

Will Eric Shango and Mark Stanley return alongside Vicky McClure? (Image credit: ITV)

Trigger Point season 2 cast

ITV have confirmed Vicky McClure will be back for a second season, but her late partner Joel 'Nut' Nutkins won't return after he was killed in a spectacular opening episode to this year's series. Sob.

Mark Stanley, who played Wash's slightly clingy boyfriend DI Thom Youngblood could reprise his role and we also expect members of Wash's EXPO team, John Hudson (Kris Hitchen), Hassan Rahim (Nabil Elouahabi) and Danny (Eric Shango) to return alongside inspector Lee Robins (Cal MacAninch).

We also hope bomb data expert Sonya Reeves (Kerry Godliman) comes back as she came to be the person Wash relied upon the most following Nut's death.

DI Samira Desai (Manjinder Virk) and DSU Marianne Hamilton (Nadine Marshall) could also return for another series, although Warren Brown, who played bomber Karl Maguire, won't be back.

Two people we'd also love to see again are Tamzin Griffin and Kevin Eldon, who played Wash's parents...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tq3f9_0kgMBNgj00

Wash suspected John Hudson of being the bomber in series one. (Image credit: ITV)

On February 8, ITV released a few behind-the-scenes images of the cast and crew at a table read of the second season. See if you can spot any familiar faces among the crowd:

See more

Trigger Point season 2 plot

With Karl Maguire very much out of the picture, Wash and her team will have a new terrorist to contend with in the second season. But who could it be?

A second season could also delve further into Vicky's personal life, although whether she'll still be with DI Thom Youngblood is another matter. Their relationship seemed strained at the best of times, so her fling with Karl Maguire will hardly have helped things...

Either way, creator Daniel Brierley seems to have plenty of ideas for the next series and with executive producer Jed Mercurio just a phone call away, he shouldn't be short of inspiration...

"I'm honored and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana's story," he said. "I feel there's many more twists and turns in her future. It's been thrilling to see how the public has responded to our show and I can't wait to see what they will make of the next installment!"

Trigger Point season 2 trailer

There's no trailer available for this one yet, but as soon as one lands we'll let you know!

