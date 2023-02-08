Trigger Point season 2 — cast, plot and everything we know so far

Filming has begun on Trigger Point season 2 after the explosive thriller starring Vicky McClure proved a hit with audiences last year.

More than nine million viewers tuned in to see Lana 'Wash' Washington unmask Karl Maguire as the terrorist behind the deadly bombing campaign as the six-part first series came to a thrilling end in February 2022.

Yet she and the rest of her unit will be back with a new case in the near future. Here's everything we know about the upcoming second series...

*Warning - This article contains spoilers for Trigger Point season 1 !*

ITV announced the drama would return for a second series 'next year' on social media at the end of February 2022, but we're still no closer to finding out when it will hit our screens.

Filming on the second series began in March 2023, which means we could see the show return before the end of the year. Yet given the success of the first series, which hit our screens in January 2022, ITV bosses could be keen to aim for early 2024.

Once we get an official transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.

ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said she was 'delighted' to be recommissioning Trigger Point ...

"Vicky is stunning as Lana and it's brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for six hours so brilliantly, you can't believe it's his first show. I can't wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team."

Executive producer, Jed Mercurio also commented: "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point . Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We've received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series."

Will Eric Shango and Mark Stanley return alongside Vicky McClure? (Image credit: ITV)

Trigger Point season 2 cast

ITV have confirmed Vicky McClure will be back for a second season, but her late partner Joel 'Nut' Nutkins won't return after he was killed in a spectacular opening episode to this year's series. Sob.

Mark Stanley, who played Wash's slightly clingy boyfriend DI Thom Youngblood will reprise his role and Wash's EXPO team, John Hudson (Kris Hitchen), Hassan Rahim (Nabil Elouahabi) and Danny (Eric Shango) will also return.

Bomb data expert Sonya Reeves (Kerry Godliman) has also been confirmed to come back, which is good news for Wash as she became Wash's most trusted colleague following 'Nut's death. Kevin Eldon, who played Wash's father Jeff, will also return.

The second series will also feature new faces, such as Natalie Simpson ( North Sea Connection, Outlander) who plays DS Helen Morgan, Julian Ovenden ( Bridgerton ) who plays Commander John Francis and Tomiwa Edun as Alex ( Young Wallander, Trying).

Wash suspected John Hudson of being the bomber in series one. (Image credit: ITV)

On February 8, ITV released a few behind-the-scenes images of the cast and crew at a table read of the second season. See if you can spot any familiar faces among the crowd:

Trigger Point season 2 plot

See more

With Karl Maguire very much out of the picture, Wash and her team will have a new terrorist to contend with in the second season. But who could it be?

An ITV press release offers some clues...

"In episode one of the second season, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty. She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"

Series two could also delve further into Vicky's personal life, although whether she'll still be with DI Thom Youngblood is another matter. Their relationship seemed strained at the best of times, so her fling with Karl Maguire will hardly have helped things...

Either way, creator Daniel Brierley seems to have plenty of ideas for the next series and with executive producer Jed Mercurio just a phone call away, he shouldn't be short of inspiration...

"I'm honored and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana's story," he said. "I feel there's many more twists and turns in her future. It's been thrilling to see how the public has responded to our show and I can't wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!"

Trigger Point season 2 trailer

There's no trailer available for this one yet, but as soon as one lands we'll let you know!