Read full article on original website
Related
Google launches AI chatbot Bard that contains 'the breadth of world's knowledge'
"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
Android Authority
How to mark all emails as read in Gmail
Clean up your Gmail inbox quickly with these tips. Need to organize your inbox? It’s easy to miss important messages when your emails start piling up. Here’s how to mark multiple or all emails as read in Gmail to clear your inbox for the next day. QUICK ANSWER.
Google details plans to use AI in search results
Google on Wednesday detailed plans to use artificial intelligence technology to radically change how people search for information online, one day after rival Microsoft announced a revamped version of Bing powered by AI.
Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.
Google Maps Immersive view is now live, bringing new AI and AR features
Immersive View is finally live in Google Maps along with a bevy of new features for EV drivers, people who walk or use public transport, and even in-airport navigation.
CNET
First Android 14 Developer Preview Is Now Available
The first Android 14 developer preview has been released, Google announced on Wednesday. It offers hints on a slew of changes coming to the next version of Android, as well as a renewed focus on high-quality tablet apps. Notable changes seen in this week's release are smarter 200% font scaling...
Android Authority
How to add page numbers in Microsoft Word
Keep your content orderly with page numbers. Numbering your pages in Word and PDF documents allows you to keep your written material organized and consumable. When it comes to readability, page numbers can help a reader keep track of where they left off should they decide to take a break. Let’s quickly review how to number pages in Word.
Google Maps launches incredible new immersive 3D – and it even works indoors
GOOGLE Maps has introduced new 3D immersive views so you can explore places outside and inside like never before. Users will be able to get a feel for restaurants or see what the weather is like at popular destinations. You could already check out amazing 3D views of key landmarks...
marketscreener.com
Google AI chatbot BARD offers inaccurate information in company ad
LONDON (Reuters) - Google published an online advertisement in which its much anticipated AI chatbot BARD delivered inaccurate answers. The tech giant posted a short GIF video of BARD in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics. In the advertisement,...
Comments / 0