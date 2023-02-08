Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
CBS 42
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
CBS42.com
Sunny today, strong storms tonight with gusty winds and heavy rain
The weather will change today. A strong cold front will move toward Alabama. Ahead of it we will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will increase to around 15-25 mph with higher gusts. A warm front will move...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
CBS Baltimore
First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler for Friday
BALTIMORE - It will be a very mild night for mid-February across the region with lows only falling to around 50 by Friday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday with temperature highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the next storm system arriving Sunday afternoon.Rain will spread into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. An upper level low pressure system with very cold air aloft will bypass the region Sunday and Sunday night. As this feature approaches, will bring rain, some of it heavy, to the area by Sunday...
News 12
Showers expected through overnight; temp rise for Friday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect scattered showers through midnight before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
NBC4 Columbus
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
CBS Baltimore
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
Wind chill and winter storm warnings work their way across the country: Weekend weather updates
Another winter storm is working its way across the US, forecast to stretch across the Midwest in the coming days, with snow reaching the East Coast.
Fox Weather
Triple-threat Thursday: Severe storms, heavy snow, dangerous winds to impact US
It's a triple-threat Thursday across the U.S. One storm system will be responsible for three major impacts from severe storms to rain and high winds to snow.
WTXL ABC 27 News
'Marginal' risk (1/5) for severe storms issued for Thursday night
A cold front moves through from west to east Thursday evening. Storms may contain gusty wind and heavy rain.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
Jordan Arthur
Bitter Arctic Cold Front to Sweep the Northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast
Bitterly cold weather conditions are expected to grip large parts of the United States, including the Northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, on Friday, February 3rd into the coming weekend. A cold front is bringing bitterly cold air from the Arctic to parts of the United States. Such cold weather is dangerous for everyone but especially seniors, the vulnerable, and those who are homeless. The cold weather brings with it the risk of power failure and hypothermia for those who are exposed to the outdoors.
Sprawling storm brings snow, rain and high winds to millions in the eastern U.S.
A stretched-out storm system will bring multiple hazards to the eastern half of the country over the next 48 hours, with possible snow, rain, strong thunderstorms and widespread gusty winds. On Thursday morning, strong storms leftover from Wednesday's tornado-producing thunderstorms rumbled across the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle. On...
