Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.

1 DAY AGO