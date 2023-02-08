Read full article on original website
Related
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Accused Of Lying About His Relationship With Biggie By Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard
Snoop Dogg‘s account of how close he was with Biggie Smalls has been called into question by Diddy‘s former bodyguard, Gene Deal. In a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Deal openly questioned why it appeared as though Snoop’s reportedly tight relationships with Biggie and 2Pac weren’t obvious to the public prior to either rapper’s death.
allhiphop.com
‘Baby Blue Already Out The Feds’: Twitter Reacts To 20 Months For 24Ms
Looking at the celebrity’s short time in jail, some people questioned why they didn’t try to cheat the system. When the government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the height of the pandemic, it was to SBA-backed loan that helped businesses keep paying their workers during the historic slowdown. Some bad actors exploited this federally funded program and used it to pocket money.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, Tems, And More Stun At Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
Beyoncé, and Jay-Z celebrated Grammys weekend with Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, and more at the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Dee Barnes Slams Grammys For Honoring Dr. Dre With What She Calls ‘The Ike Turner Award’
Barnes, a former member of the West Coast hip-hop female duo Body & Soul, has spoken openly about her 1991 assault at the hands of Dre. During the attack, she claimed Dr. Dre dragged her by her hair and smashed her face into a wall.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Has Drink Thrown At Her & Gets Spat On By Upset Fan
GloRilla felt the wrath of an angry fan this week when a drink was hurled in her direction as she was leaving a venue. Footage of the incident circulated online and showed Big Glo being escorted by a team of people as a woman threw a drink at her and began cursing at the rapper. The Memphis native saw the woman and pointed her out as a security team was moving her to safety.
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
HipHopDX.com
Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses
Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Calls Out 'Bozo' J. Prince Over Cardi B Gang Beef Claims
Wack 100 has waded into the feud between Offset and J. Prince, accusing the latter of “lying” about protecting Cardi B in a gang beef. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder laid into the Migos rapper in a scathing Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), calling him a “fake muthafucka” while reminding him of their many interactions in the past, contradicting Offset’s previous claim that he doesn’t know Prince “from a can of paint.”
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
Nick Cannon Brings Son Moroccan To Pet Store Amid Buzz Mariah Carey May Fight For Custody: Photos
Trying to prove something? As rumors swirl Mariah Carey may file for full custody of her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, the comedian proved he still spends time with his eldest tots, sharing a video as he and son Moroccan checked out a local pet store.Though it seemed to just be an errand, Moroccan was in the mood to spend some cash."This is why you don't bring your kids to pet stores, because they want what? Another one..." the actor, 42, said as he turned the scene to his son, who covered his face with his curly locks."No, no,...
Comments / 0