'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, “Yeah, me.” She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back […]
wspa.com
Big Dave’s All American BBQ
If you are looking for some good grub for the big game Big Dave’s All American BBQ can help. Big Dave joins us today to tell us more.
holycitysinner.com
Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer
Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
greenvillejournal.com
All in the Family
From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: The Upstate serves up pizza, doughnuts, burgers and subs
The Slice pizzeria in downtown Simpsonville to add rooftop dining … Parlor Doughnuts to open Greenville storefront … and Windy City Burgers launches lunch hours. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Feb. 10.
tourcounsel.com
Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina
Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin
A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
wspa.com
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes its doors
Most Spartanburg residents are familiar with the Wild Wing Cafe, sitting on the corner of Main Street and Church Street downtown.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis Surgical Weight Loss program named No. 1 in the Upstate
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced Feb. 6 its Surgical Weight Loss program has been named the No. 1 robotic bariatric program in the Upstate. The health care system began offering robotic bariatric procedures in 2020. By 2022, the program performed 129 procedures, more than any other program across Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties.
Former Clemson player dead at the age of 21
A former Clemson Football player has died at the age of 21. News of Kaleb Boateng’s death broke yesterday and was confirmed in social media posts by his friends and family.
WYFF4.com
Upstate man in need of kidney transplant receives the gift of life from his wife
DUNCAN, S.C. — Bobby Brown and his wife, Shira Brown, reside in Duncan, where they have two young children. One child is almost 2 years old, and the other child is 3. Bobby is an active person who would've never suspected any type of health concerns at this point in his life.
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Park to close ahead of municipal complex construction, park redesign
Heading out to a park in Simpsonville? You may want to adjust your plans. Simpsonville City Park will close to the public on Feb. 20 as the city prepares to begin construction on its municipal complex and park redesign. The closure will last until the park redesign project construction is...
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson Football Recruiting Update
Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
