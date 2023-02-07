ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, “Yeah, me.” She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back […]
ANDERSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer

Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

All in the Family

From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina

Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin

A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
MAULDIN, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours St. Francis Surgical Weight Loss program named No. 1 in the Upstate

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced Feb. 6 its Surgical Weight Loss program has been named the No. 1 robotic bariatric program in the Upstate. The health care system began offering robotic bariatric procedures in 2020. By 2022, the program performed 129 procedures, more than any other program across Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson Football Recruiting Update

Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
CLEMSON, SC

