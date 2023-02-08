ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WYSH AM 1380

Scammers back at it in AC

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man charged in burning second Madisonville building

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CPD asks for help in locating stolen trailer

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer. A Loadrunner single axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from behind Legends Event Photo in Clinton after having last been seen the previous evening (Monday, February 6th). CPD shared photos of the stolen trailer,...
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER

On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
CROSSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy