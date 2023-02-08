Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Has Now Outsold PS4 & Game Boy - IGN Daily Fix
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best-selling video game console of all time. CEO Strauss Zelnick isn't concerned that the GTA 6 leaks might impact the business. But speaking to IGN ahead of Take-Two's earnings release today, he called them an "emotional matter" and focused on the impact on developers working on the game. Finally, IGN Fan Fest returns on February 17th with a two-day event featuring exclusive looks at upcoming games, movies, and TV shows. We'll also be dropping content all week starting February 13th so tune in wherever you like to watch IGN.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Jackdaw's Rest (Part 1)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we go through the Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns main quest storyline. This includes Professor Hecat's Assignment 2 before starting Jackdaw's Rest.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Has Nearly 500,000 Players Days Before Its Release on February 10
Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release tomorrow, as one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. With the game already out on Early Access, players have had a chance to get accustomed to the title's various elements, which includes casting spells, brewing potions, and more. Hogwarts Legacy isn't out...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Side Activities
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide covers all of the side activities you can do while exploring Hogwarts and the areas around it. From timed trials on your broom to dueling clubs, these activities are a great way to test out new spells and potions, do some combat training, or perfect your flying.
dexerto.com
Hogwarts Legacy hits major Steam milestone overtaking Fallout 4
Hogwarts Legacy might still be in early access, but it has leapfrogged Fallout 4 to rack up a major milestone on Steam. The Harry Potter spinoff game overtook Fallout 4’s record on February 7 – the day early access started up – becoming the most-watched single-player game in Twitch history.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
IGN
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
IGN
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
CNET
Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now
It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now. It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
IGN
Pavlov Runs Faster on Sony PSVR 2 Compared to PC With Nvidia 3090Ti GPU; PS Plus Subscribers Can Now Claim Feb 2023 Games
The PlayStation VR 2 is all set to release towards the end of this month on February 22, 2023. The VR headset is going to be the next-generation upgrade for the VR gaming industry. We already know that the device will come with higher visual fidelity, enhanced sensory features, tracking and more.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Surpasses PS4 and Game Boy to Become 3rd Best Selling Console of All Time
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best selling video game console of all time. The figure was revealed in Nintendo's third quarter earnings report, which also announced that 994.30 million units of Switch software have now been sold.
Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and more hit Xbox Game Pass this month
The first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions has been revealed, and includes Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Cities: Skylines Remastered, and more.
IGN
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
IGN
How to Get Game Boy and GBA Games on Switch
Revealed as part of the recent Nintendo Direct event, Nintendo has made classic Game Boy games available as part of the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription, while Game Boy Advance games are now a part of the premium Expansion Pack upgrade for Switch Online. If you haven't yet got a Switch Online subscription, and you're now looking to secure one after wonderful Game Boy news, look no further. Here's a quick handy guide on how to get Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games up and running on your Switch.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ...
