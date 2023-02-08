Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
Fleetwood Mac Heartbreak: Real Reason Why Members Hated Each Other Amid Fame Revealed
Fleetwood Mac members' relationships with one another were not ideal behind the scenes. Like any other band in the world, Fleetwood Mac also saw members come and go. Despite that, the band saw success in the music industry. But amid its fame and popularity, the members also had to deal...
Adele Walked Out During Harry Styles' Win? Lizzo Dishes Out What REALLY Happened
Was Adele really bitter when her successful album "30" lost to Harry Styles' "Harry's House" during the 2023 Grammy Awards?. Fans speculated that the "Easy On Me" singer walked out while Styles was giving his acceptance speech for winning Album of the Year at the Grammys. It was all thanks...
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
Louis Tomlinson 'All Those Voices' Documentary: Release Date, Details, More!
Louis Tomlinson is giving his fans a peek at his intimate journey toward stardom in his upcoming new documentary film, "All of Those Voices." The former One Direction star is ready to bear it all and recount the experiences he had when he was working with the group until he went solo as an artist.
GLAAD Media Awards 2023: Bad Bunny Honored Following 'Yo Perreo Sola' Music Video Acclaim
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is getting the highest GLAAD Media honor at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Benito, a known strong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, will be honored with the GLAAD's Vanguard award. The GLADD Vanguard Award that Bad Bunny will be receiving has been presented annually...
Jessie Ware NEW Album 2023 Release Date: Pop Star Drops NEW Song to Hype Fans Even More!
Jessie Ware is back! After years of waiting, fans can finally hear new music from the british pop star as she announced the release of her upcoming album. To hype her supporters even more, she dropped a new single; when is the release date of her next record?. Taking to...
SZA Named Woman of the Year by Billboard: Here's All the 'Kill Bill' Singer's Milestones
SZA is on the top of the world. Her long-awaited sophomore studio album 'SOS' is a major success, her music is topping the charts, and everyone is obsessed with "Kill Bill." So it's simply a no-brainer that SZA was named this year's Woman of the Year by Billboard. "Since she...
DJ Khaled Switching Careers?: Music Producer Lands THIS Role at Universal Music Group
DJ Khaled is starting a new era this 2023 as he's leaving his previous record label to sign with a new company where he'll release new music in the future. In addition, the producer also appears to venture out into other creative fields as he landed a position at Universal Music Group.
Madonna's Plastic Surgery Talks Resurface Following Infamous 'Plastic Face' at Grammys
Madonna at Grammys 2023 shocked fans due to her "plastic face," and it also caused the public to revisit the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Multiple news outlets shared clips of Madonna's appearance at the recently wrapped-up weekend ceremony where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" performance. The Queen of Pop suffered criticism and condemnation for her looks, with most of the public slamming her for having a "plastic face" at the Grammys.
Phil Anselmo Controversy: Shinedown's Brent Smith Says Pantera Member Should Have a Chance To Grow
Shinedown's Brent Smith broke his silence following Phil Anselmo's racism controversy. Phil Anselmo's Nazi salute and racist comments in the past resurfaced this month ahead of Pantera's supposed appearance at Germany's Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals. The controversy led the band to be removed from the lineup, and the public continuously slammed Anselmo for his actions.
Adam Devine Recalls Getting Dragged Into Adam Levine Cheating Scandal: Here’s Why He Spoke Out
Adam Levine made headlines a few months ago after a model exposed him for cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. When the drama circulated online, another name was dragged into the issue as actor Adam Devine almost have the similar name to the singer, leading people to think it was him.
Britney Spears Family Afraid That Pop Star 'Would Die' Leading Them to Host an Intervention [REPORT]
Britney Spears' closest friends and family have been scared over the pop star's recent behavior and are afraid that "she would die" leading them to host an intervention, but failed to do so; why did their plans get canceled?. According to a report by a news outlet, the musician, who...
Paramore ‘This Is Why’ Immersive Experience in LA: Here’s How to Get FREE Tickets [DETAILS]
Aside from releasing new music, Paramore is set to surprise fans even more as they announced an immersive experience in California that will take place the day after their new record drops. The bigger news is the event is free! Check out below how to get tickets. Taking to their...
