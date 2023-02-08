Read full article on original website
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
Florida seeking death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa Co. deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Attorney has announced that the state of Florida will be seeking the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Christmas Eve 2022. Timothy Price-Williams II is accused of shooting Corporal Ray Hamilton while he was responding to […]
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
niceville.com
Head-on collision, alleged altercation, ends with DUI arrest near Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A head-on crash on State Road 85 south of Crestview led to an altercation and arrest for DUI with serious injury, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has announced. According to the FHP, on February 7, 2023, at approximately 5:14 p.m., the FHP responded to the...
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting after 1 person taken to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at Figland Avenue and Detroit Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital by EMS with...
4 teens arrested in alleged truck burglary, OCSO looking for 1 more who fled: Deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens and are looking for a fifth in connection to an alleged pick-up truck burglary on Richburg Lane at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies said a homeowner saw a flashlight outside his window and saw two teens burglarizing his truck. The […]
WEAR
Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
niceville.com
Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges
A Chipley man is behind bars on multiple counts of animal cruelty after a report came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. WCSO deputies arrived at a piece of property on Ambassador Drive and made contact with the owner who stated she had owned the property for years but had not visited in more than a year.
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of trafficking in meth, oxy, fentanyl
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is facing drugs and firearm charges after a search of a home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force. Tremayne Drake, 35, has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony violation of probation, and possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.
WJHG-TV
Teen in custody after stealing car, fleeing police
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old is in custody after deputies say he stole a car and fled from authorities. On Tuesday morning, Jerry Bankhead was accused of burglarizing a business trailer on Live Oak Church Road and taking multiple items, including a violin. Officials say an employee confronted...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
Police investigating early morning armed robbery at Pensacola Circle K gas station
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Garden Street early Thursday morning. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
A Florida doctor is facing a lawsuit in the death of two children
Two children were killed by a driver who crashed into a mini-golf course. Now the parents are filing a lawsuit against multiple parties whom they believe are at fault for their children's deaths.
