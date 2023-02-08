ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

niceville.com

Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

Suspicious activity leads to the arrests of Crestview teens

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Reports of suspicious activity in Crestview early Tuesday morning resulted in the arrests of five teenagers, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the OCSO, its deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a homeowner on Richburg...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges

A Chipley man is behind bars on multiple counts of animal cruelty after a report came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. WCSO deputies arrived at a piece of property on Ambassador Drive and made contact with the owner who stated she had owned the property for years but had not visited in more than a year.
CHIPLEY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WEAR

Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
MILTON, FL
WMBB

Washington county man charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty

Washington County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to the treatment of nearly 30 dogs in three locations. The neighbor of the suspect called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Ambassador Drive Monday. They spotted several dogs chained and malnourished who allegedly had no […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
wdhn.com

Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

