Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
niceville.com
Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
niceville.com
Suspicious activity leads to the arrests of Crestview teens
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Reports of suspicious activity in Crestview early Tuesday morning resulted in the arrests of five teenagers, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the OCSO, its deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a homeowner on Richburg...
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
niceville.com
Head-on collision, alleged altercation, ends with DUI arrest near Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A head-on crash on State Road 85 south of Crestview led to an altercation and arrest for DUI with serious injury, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has announced. According to the FHP, on February 7, 2023, at approximately 5:14 p.m., the FHP responded to the...
WEAR
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges
A Chipley man is behind bars on multiple counts of animal cruelty after a report came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. WCSO deputies arrived at a piece of property on Ambassador Drive and made contact with the owner who stated she had owned the property for years but had not visited in more than a year.
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting after 1 person taken to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at Figland Avenue and Detroit Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital by EMS with...
WEAR
Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
Washington county man charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty
Washington County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to the treatment of nearly 30 dogs in three locations. The neighbor of the suspect called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Ambassador Drive Monday. They spotted several dogs chained and malnourished who allegedly had no […]
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
Prosecutors seek death penalty against Florida man for ‘merciless and cruel’ slaying of deputy on Christmas Eve
Prosecutors in Florida this week declared that they will be pursuing the death penalty against a 43-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a sherif’s deputy who was responding to a domestic violence call on Christmas Eve. Ginger Bowden Madden, the state attorney for Florida’s First Judicial Circuit, announced...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD: Active shooter report at Pensacola Catholic HS was case of ‘swatting’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged active shooter situation at Pensacola Catholic High School and determined that the call was fraudulent. The Pensacola PD said it sent all available resources to the school to the school at 3043...
Well-known Panama City doctor is being sued for medical malpractice
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to properly identify the people involved. News 13 apologizes for the error. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On December 4, 2020, a truck driven by restaurant owner Scott Donaldson, jumped the curb and ran over two children playing mini-golf with their parents at Coconut Creek Family Fun […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
wdhn.com
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
Comments / 0