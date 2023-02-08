Read full article on original website
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
7 Reasons Why LeBron James Is Not The GOAT Over Michael Jordan Even With The All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but when we talk about the GOAT debate, he is still not at Michael Jordan's level.
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James Becoming NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
The Brooklyn Nets uploaded Kevin Durant's reaction to LeBron James becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
Fans reacted to the video of the two online.
The endless wardrobe of LeBron James, the NBA's new scoring king
38,388 points (and counting) -- and 54 different jerseys. LeBron James, the NBA's new all-time leader in career points, might also be the NBA's unofficial leader in unique looks.
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time NBA leading scorer
LOS ANGELES — Amid a constellation of stars that filled Crypto.com Arena, along with a multitude of screaming fans chanting his name, LeBron James sank his vintage mid-range jumper to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. With 10 seconds left in the 3rd quarter of their home...
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record
LeBron James scored his 38,388th career point Tuesday night in Los Angeles, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The big picture: James reached the staggering sum by combining three critical factors better than any player in league history: longevity, consistent excellence and durability. Longevity: He's one...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Media Announcement
There's reportedly going to be a ton of media in attendance to see Lakers superstar LeBron James on Tuesday night. James is on the verge of history, just 36 points away from topping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. As a result, the demand for credentials has exploded. ...
Anthony Davis rebuffs talk he ignored LeBron's record shot
Lakers star Anthony Davis cleared the air over his body language during LeBron James' record-breaking shot this week, saying he was simply mad about losing.
'LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron': City of Akron declares Feb. 8 as LeBron James Day
AKRON, Ohio — After the kid from Akron became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James' hometown is honoring him. Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Wednesday that today is being declared "LeBron James Day" in the city. “What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become...
'GOAT debate is now settled': NBA scoring record reignites LeBron vs. Jordan arguments
Akron native LeBron James is the NBA's undisputed scoring king. James already owned the records for most playoff points and combined postseason and regular-season points before this season, his 20th in the NBA, began in the fall. Now James has the most points in the regular season, breaking a record...
