Axios

LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record

LeBron James scored his 38,388th career point Tuesday night in Los Angeles, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The big picture: James reached the staggering sum by combining three critical factors better than any player in league history: longevity, consistent excellence and durability. Longevity: He's one...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Media Announcement

There's reportedly going to be a ton of media in attendance to see Lakers superstar LeBron James on Tuesday night. James is on the verge of history, just 36 points away from topping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. As a result, the demand for credentials has exploded. ...
