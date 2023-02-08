ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTX founder heads to court after judge rejects bail request

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will head to a New York courtroom Thursday to face a federal judge who said his effort to contact a likely trial witness against him seemed designed so they would “sing out of the same hymn book.”On Tuesday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected Bankman's-Fried's lawyers' request that oral arguments about his bail be cancelled because lawyers on both sides have settled their differences on necessary changes to his bail package in order to prevent inappropriate contact with witnesses or damaging encrypted social media communications.The arguments, set for Thursday morning, will proceed as scheduled, the judge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns

Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
ISLANDTON, SC
People

Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
newsnationnow.com

What does Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith know in Murdaugh case?

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh claims Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The attorney representing Smith, however, believes her client will be a star witness in Murdaugh’s trial and that as a result, Smith’s name will be cleared.
RadarOnline

Heroic Final Act: Idaho Murder Victim Xana Kernodle Had Fingers Severed As She Fought Killer — 'Put Up Fierce Fight'

Xana Kernodle, is believed to have wildly fought back against her attacker prior to being brutally murdered in her Moscow, Ida., home on Sunday, November 13. Kernodle was one of the four University of Idaho victims, alongside fellow students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin."Xana Kernodle put up a fierce fight when the attacker set upon her, repeatedly grabbing the attacker’s knife, so much so that she sustained deep cuts to her fingers and that her fingers were nearly severed," a source familiar with the investigation spilled, noting that Kernodle was the last of the four to be killed....
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
