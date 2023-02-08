RFOX VALT has launched the sale of AI-enabled metaverse apartments starting February 8, 2023, via its official webpage. The apartments are customizable spaces that feature an invite-only system, personal assistance, and content creation through OpenAI integrations. The residents can use AI tools to interact with their virtual surroundings in a natural and intuitive way, and the apartments will be used as voting rights for future development.

