Binance Academy, Edukasyon.ph Partner to Offer Web3 Scholarship in the Philippines
Binance Academy is working with Edukasyon.ph to launch its Web3 Scholarship program in the Philippines. Applicants must post a video on social media and fill out an application form by February 28th to participate. 300 participants will be chosen to attend Binance Academy’s Web 3.0 courses valued at ₱500,000 as per the press release.
Pouch.ph, Coins.ph to Co-Present Boracay Bitcoin Conference
Additional reporting by Michael Mislos. Pouch.ph and Coins.ph will co-host the first-ever Bitcoin Island Retreat in Boracay, Philippines, from March 27 to 29, 2023. The event will bring together Bitcoin thought leaders, investors, and enthusiasts to network and discuss the technology. Boracay has recently become a hub for Bitcoin, with...
Infrawatch Reports Binance to BSP for Unlicensed Operations Amid Crypto to Bank Feature, Community Meetups
Infrawatch PH, a policy think tank group, has written to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) about the unauthorized activities of Binance in the Philippines, citing its crypto-to-fiat announcement and community meetup in Cebu, which was organized by Binance Academy. Infrawatch PH is asking the BSP to issue a warning...
Fintech Firm Paytaca Raises 350 BCH Fund, Announces Plans for the Next 6 Months
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) focused financial technology startup Paytaca has raised 350 BCH in a five-day funding campaign on Flipstarter. Paytaca has announced plans for the future of its wallet including integration of CashTokens, SLP DEX, CashFusion, and Flipstarter, focusing on a viable business model with a path towards profitability and growth in the next six months.
Individual Creators, Not Corporations, Drive Fan Loyalty in Web3, Says BlockchainSpace CEO
CEO of BlockchainSpace (BSPC) Peter Ing highlighted that fan loyalty has shifted from corporate brands to individual creators. BSPC recently acquired the majority of Intellectual Property (IP) House, MetaSports, in a bid to make more waves in web3 and bring value to its stakeholders. MetaSports and Kookoo, XtoEarn content creator...
RFOX VALT Launches AI-Enabled Metaverse Apartments for Sale
RFOX VALT has launched the sale of AI-enabled metaverse apartments starting February 8, 2023, via its official webpage. The apartments are customizable spaces that feature an invite-only system, personal assistance, and content creation through OpenAI integrations. The residents can use AI tools to interact with their virtual surroundings in a natural and intuitive way, and the apartments will be used as voting rights for future development.
