Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police Identify Woman Found Dead Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a 52-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Monday. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a welfare check. There, they found the body of Andrea Cottew. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of her death is undetermined, and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a timeline leading up to when they were called.
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
kduz.com
McLeod Co Investigating Hit and Run Vehicle/Bike Accident
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist, that happened just after 7 Saturday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident happened in the area of 200th Street and Omega Avenue in Hutchinson Township. Luckily the...
Minn. mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A Hennepin County jury found a 29-year-old woman guilty this week of fatally shooting her son and leaving his body in the trunk of her car just days after winning custody of him. The Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Julissa Thaler was...
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: Woman charged in boyfriend's death to appear in court
Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. She's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
fox9.com
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion
East Bethel, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured this morning when an explosion leveled a home in a Twin Cities suburb. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the city of East Bethel. Deputies and personnel from the East Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and reported finding what appeared to have been an explosion in a home under construction.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison.
ccxmedia.org
Woman Attacked, Robbed in Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman was attacked and robbed during a late-night trip to a Brooklyn Park grocery store, according to an alert released by police. Police say officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Cub Foods grocery store on West Broadway Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers learned that three males struck the victim in the face and stole her cell phone, police said.
fergusnow.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Todd County Line in Wadena County
On Friday February 3rd, 2023 at approximately 7:59 in the morning, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Highway 71 just north of the Todd County line. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles...
willmarradio.com
House near Watkins burns after furnace restarted
(Watkins MN-) At 7:25 p.m. Friday, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire involving a single-family dwelling at the address 14761 Kramer Rd. in Luxemburg Township. This location is approximately 2.5 miles northwest of the city of Watkins. Stearns County Deputies and the Watkins Fire Department arrived on scene and spoke with the homeowners who were identified as Kayla (27) and Dominic Donnay (31) of Watkins. Kayla had returned home and noticed that the house was not being heated. She contacted Dominic who instructed her on how to get the furnace working. A short time later, after going through those steps, Kayla saw smoke coming from the vents in the home and she called 911. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Watkins Fire Department, Eden Valley Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
kvsc.org
Sartell Woman Hospitalized After Snowmobile Accident Saturday
A woman from Sartell was taken to St. Cloud Hospital after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in Holdingford. Patrol Captain Jon Lentz of the Stearns County Sherrif’s Office reports at approximately 3:30 p.m. a call was received regarding a snowmobile accident about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen near the address on 125th Ave. in Brockway Township.
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
