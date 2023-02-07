COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO