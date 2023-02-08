Read full article on original website
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Byron Donalds: Biden's response to Peter Doocy was the 'most idiotic thing I ever heard'
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., ridicules President Biden over his response to Fox News' Peter Doocy's question surrounding the second batch of classified documents.
George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next
Critics took the serial fabulist Republican's four-word review and threw it right back at him.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
State of the Union 2023: Biden evades handshake from George Santos
President Joe Biden evaded a handshake from embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) while acknowledging other Republicans in his walk down the House chamber aisle.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
“An embarrassment”: Mitt Romney’s “heated confrontation” with George Santos revealed
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., attends President Joe Bidens State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, approached Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing multiple investigations for fabricating his...
Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting some attention during his first State of the Union address. Cameras on Tuesday evening caught the embattled congressman, who wore a bright orange tie to the affair, mingling with lawmakers before President Biden’s speech on Tuesday, after he managed to work himself into the aisle in the chamber during…
Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’
Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
George Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union Debut
(Bloomberg) -- Embattled GOP Representative George Santos showed up early to claim a coveted aisle seat that was well-placed for a chance to shake President Joe Biden’s hand at the State of the Union address, but instead he ended up sparring with Republican Senator Mitt Romney. Most Read from...
Mitt Romney breaks from GOP to defend Biden response to Chinese spy balloon
Republican Senator Mitt Romney has defended Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese surveillance balloon incident, breaking from a party eager to admonish the administration with allegations that the president is ill-equipped to stand up against China.Following a series of briefings from military officials, including a classified hearing on China’s surveillance operations, the senator from Utah said he “came away more confident” in the Biden administration’s response.“I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju on 9 February.“Was...
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Republican Sen. Romney defends Biden's handling of Chinese spy flight: 'satisfactorily answered'
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, defended President Biden amid criticism of his handling of a Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the country last week.
Trump Bashes DeSantis as a ‘Globalist’ Jeb Bush Fan Because Why the Hell Not
Donald Trump wants to make America great again, and so on and so forth, but now that he’s started rallying for 2024, the former president seems a little more interested in cutting down Ron DeSantis. He followed up a pair of low–energy rallies packed with well-worn talking points on Saturday by bashing the Florida governor as “disloyal” and, on Monday, labeling him a “globalist” while tying him to Jeb Bush, Trump’s favorite punching bag from the 2016 primary. “Ron DeSanctimonious, who I made Governor in BOTH the Primary & the General, is also a Globalist, & so are his donors,”...
A Mitt Romney biography by fellow Latter-day Saint writer McKay Coppins announced
The Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins is writing a book about Mitt Romney’s political career starting with his run for president in 2012.
House Republicans grill Twitter execs on Hunter Biden laptop story, Nikki Haley to visit NH: recap
A day after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, House Republicans are focusing on the Hunter Biden laptop saga in a congressional hearing.
Gabbard blasts Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney for 'baseless smear' accusing her of being 'groomed' by Russians
Gabbard testified on Big Tech censorship and the importance of protecting the First Amendment during the weaponization subcommittee’s first hearing.
