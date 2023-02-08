Read full article on original website
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times
A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody
A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Renville man blamed raccoons after lighting house on fire with 5 children inside
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
fox9.com
School bus stop arm cameras already making a difference in New Prague
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One Minnesota school district has already found success in holding drivers accountable when they drive past school buses, thanks to a state grant project. The state has awarded millions of dollars in grant money to school districts to install cameras on school bus stop...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Lansing Daily
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
