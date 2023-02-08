Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
TDOC officer in hometown brings sense of belonging to offenders
Approximately 62,000 Tennesseans are under some form of community supervision with the Tennessee Department of Correction.
WSMV
Pregnancy trauma predictor of heart disease
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., taking the lives of 1 in 5 American women. A common pregnancy trauma can be a predictor of which women may experience heart problems in the future. “Pregnancy is a stress test,” says Dr. Cornelia Graves,...
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee. TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel. 21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20...
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
wpln.org
What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee
In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.
Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy
Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for 17-year-old Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy in East Nashville on Jan. 31.
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
WSMV
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office offering free handgun shooting and safety class
It's your chance to become more familiar with and get more comfortable around firearms in a safe setting.
wpln.org
Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.
As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
Judge slams Metro Police and DA over wrongful incarceration of innocent man
In rare rebuke from bench, Mark Fishburn calls law enforcement actions in Paul Shane Garrett case “malfeasance,” which led to $1.2 million settlement with Metro.
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
Comments / 2