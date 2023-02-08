ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Pregnancy trauma predictor of heart disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., taking the lives of 1 in 5 American women. A common pregnancy trauma can be a predictor of which women may experience heart problems in the future. “Pregnancy is a stress test,” says Dr. Cornelia Graves,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee

In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.

As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
NASHVILLE, TN

