Read full article on original website
Related
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
lootpress.com
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
Lansing Daily
Missouri Sheriff Arrested for Letting Love Interest Pretend to Be a Cop, Bringing a Minor to Jail
A county sheriff in Missouri and his chief deputy face a bevy of charges after the sheriff allegedly allowed the deputy, who he was reportedly romantically involved with, to act as a cop before she was certified to do. The deputy is also accused of repeatedly bringing a minor with her to work at the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Lansing Daily
Walmart Employee Caught on Camera Taking $46,000 From Store—Officials
An Indiana Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for the company, according to reports. Kyesha Moredock of Evansville has been accused of taking a possible $225,000 from Walmart, according to a 14 News report. Evansville Police Department initially opened an investigation in May, after Walmart Asset Protection came to the police to report an alleged theft. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
Comments / 0