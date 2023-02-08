Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
A Marine who got a highly sensitive intelligence job after participating in the Jan. 6 attack was charged after admitting to his role in the riot during a security clearance interview
Sgt. Joshua Abate and two other active-duty Marines were given new intelligence roles even after their participation in the Jan. 6 riot, per reports.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Did China get the intelligence it wanted from the spy balloon?
It took the United States military a week to bring down a balloon. Not because we didn't have the capability as some have suggested, but because we had leadership that has been crippled by inaction for quite some time. Question 1: The spy balloon was spotted and became known to...
U.S. Military Is Underprepared for War With China, General Warns
Retired U.S. General Jack Keane warned that China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.
China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones
Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...
Not just balloons: Here’s how China spies on the US
The surveillance balloon that floated across the US before being shot down by an Air Force F-22 fighter allegedly marked the latest — and most brazen — effort by China to spy on the US. There have been scores of recent incidents in which Beijing has used a wide variety of methods to obtain intelligence, as well as military and commercial technology, from the US. In 2021, the Center for Strategic & International Studies think tank in Washington, DC, compiled a list of 160 incidents of Chinese espionage directed at the US since 2000. The survey showed that nefarious activity by Beijing appeared...
Chinese surveillance balloon alleged by the Pentagon to be above the US
( CNN ) - Defense Department sources said on Thursday that the US is following a rumored Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental United States, a development that may further strain already strained relations between the US and China.
White House press secretary fumbles question on other Chinese surveillance flights during Biden admin
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned Monday whether there have been other Chinese surveillance flights over the US during Biden's presidency.
The Pentagon says China declined a phone call in response to the balloon's downing
The Pentagon says China declined a request for a secure call between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Beijing has said the balloon was a wayward "civilian airship" used for meteorology and other scientific...
U.S. seeks Chinese balloon remnants, says approach to China will stay calm
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday imposed a temporary security zone in waters off South Carolina during the military's search and recovery of debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down.
How Big Tech rewrote the nation’s first cell phone repair law
This article was copublished with The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how powerful institutions are using technology to change our society. Sign up for its newsletters here. New York state took a historic step toward curbing the power of Big Tech when lawmakers passed the Digital Fair Repair Act,...
China Just Exposed the GOP’s Real Target: Biden
It’s hard to fault politicians for acting like politicians. But one can hope for better. Some members of Congress, like the 2020 election deniers and those who peddle conspiracy theories about a global Jewish cabal or the military-industrial complex, can’t resist attacking their ideological opponents, even during war. It’s as old as America’s Federalists and Democratic-Republicans. We expect it from the rabid fringe members and from perennial presidential also-rans like Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who leapt at the chance to slap Joe Biden around with the Chinese balloon.
U.S. failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States -U.S. general
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. general responsible for bringing down a Chinese spy balloon said on Monday the military had not detected previous spy balloons before the one that appeared on Jan. 28 over the United States and called it an "awareness gap."
Australia to purge Chinese-made cameras from its defense department
Australia's defense ministry will remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns, the country's Minister for Defence Richard Marles has said. The concerns were raised by Senator James Paterson of the opposition Liberal Party, who said Wednesday that he had conducted an "audit" of Chinese-made security devices in use on Australian government premises.
China's Spy Balloon Program: The Growing Threat to US National Security
China's ongoing surveillance program, which uses high-altitude balloons to gather intelligence on a global scale, has become a major threat to US national security. In a recent press conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the US intelligence community has determined that the spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military in late January, was part of a larger Chinese surveillance program operating around the world.
