Metaline happens to be extremely excited in making their formal announcement of having selected Arbitrum for their first and formal positioning. The reasons happen to be many, but the prime factor that overtook everything else is the fact that it happens to be, as of date, the quickest-growing layer 2. Coupled with that is also the fact that it has one of the lowest transaction costs, unlike Mainnet. To its sheer credit, it has more than 51% of the total TVL market share, which happens to be more than $2.6 billion.

2 DAYS AGO