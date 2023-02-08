Read full article on original website
Related
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
bitcoinist.com
Best Online Slots Of 2023: Top 10 Platforms To Play Real Money Slot Games
Who doesn’t enjoy playing casino games? The top online slots provide the ideal combination of premium slot games, huge bonuses, and high-level user security and encryption. Playing the best online slots isn’t any less fun than just walking into a casino and enjoying your time gambling there. But,...
US News and World Report
Alphabet Shares Dive After Google AI Chatbot Bard Flubs Answer in Ad
LONDON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp. Alphabet shares slid as much as...
Engadget
Discovery+ will remain as a standalone streaming platform after all
Over the last several months, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has been working to smush and together into a single, giant streaming service, which is expected to . However, it seems the company has rethought its strategy, as Discovery+ is sticking around as a standalone platform. "Our plan for the enhanced...
cryptonewsz.com
AvaTrade x AMF1: A sheer display of speed, innovation & technology
AvaTrade and Aston Martin Formula 1 have partnered together, making the Ireland-based forex broker the official trading partner of the racing team. The development comes at the right time, signalling AvaTrade’s commitment to growing while becoming a user-friendly platform. The partnership between AvaTrade and Aston Martin Formula 1 was...
ChatGPT’s founder aims jab at ‘lethargic’ Google as the tech giant’s AI war with Microsoft heats up
The executive at the helm of A.I. phenomenon ChatGPT has labeled Google’s flagship search engine “lethargic” as he gears up to completely disrupt the internet search business. In an interview with technology newsletter Stratechery published on Wednesday, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI—the...
Netflix Expands Paid-Sharing Plans to Four New Countries, Will Start Blocking Devices That Illicitly Use Shared Passwords
Netflix’s crackdown on sharing passwords with individuals outside an account member’s household is expanding to four new countries — and the streaming giant said it’s going to start blocking devices that attempt to access a Netflix account without properly paying. Starting Wednesday (Feb. 8), Netflix is launching a “buy an extra member” option in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Members on Netflix’s Standard or Premium plan in those countries can add an extra member sub-account for either one or two people they don’t live with — each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password — for an extra CAD$7.99...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google announces to launch conversational AI to its Search Engine
Google has made an official announcement that it will add conversational AI to its search engine capabilities, thus answering complicated questions in a quicker way. Artificial Intelligence propelled answers will be more knowledgeable, intelligent and creative and will be available in a fraction of a second. Alphabet Inc’s CEO Sundar...
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
cryptonewsz.com
Metaline selects Arbitrum for max utilization of opportunities
Metaline happens to be extremely excited in making their formal announcement of having selected Arbitrum for their first and formal positioning. The reasons happen to be many, but the prime factor that overtook everything else is the fact that it happens to be, as of date, the quickest-growing layer 2. Coupled with that is also the fact that it has one of the lowest transaction costs, unlike Mainnet. To its sheer credit, it has more than 51% of the total TVL market share, which happens to be more than $2.6 billion.
cryptonewsz.com
Stylus: An easy next-gen deployment to the Web3 ecosystem
Offchain Labs has published a blog post to announce that Stylus is scheduled to go live later in 2023. Termed EVM+, Stylus is the next-generation programming environment by Arbitrum to boost the development of decentralized applications with interoperability features. The goal is to advance a million developers to advance a...
Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results
Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
Daily Beast
The Chatbot Wars Will Change the Internet Forever
On Feb. 8, Google did something surprisingly out of its nature: it played catch up. The Big Tech giant has cultivated a reputation over the years by being top dog in the game when it comes to search and advertising. While its competitors have been trying to do all they can to threaten its dominance, it seemed like nothing would ever throw it off balance.
Google is facing its first real competition in search
Microsoft's Bing finally has a chance to take on Google. ChatGPT is now integrated in Bing, giving it its first fighting chance against Google.
cryptonewsz.com
Web3 to shape future for Gen-Z and Millennials
Web3 embraces decentralization and powers blockchain technology. Both are the core pillars of not just debatable, digital currency but also several projects looking to give more power to the community. Eliminating the middlemen, pretty much a synonym for a third party, is one of the objectives of web3. Regulatory authorities...
The Verge
Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce
Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of its forward-looking Labs division, is leaving the company to found an AI startup, as announced in a post on Bavor’s LinkedIn on Wednesday. Longtime Verge readers may recognize Bavor as the face of many of Google’s virtual reality and augmented reality plans,...
cryptonewsz.com
Lido presents its largest upgrade – Lido V2
Contributors at Lido have come up with Lido V2, a step to further decentralize Ethereum. Lido V2 is being termed the biggest upgrade to date and an important step in the direction of decentralization. Lido V2 centers around Staking Routers and Withdrawals as the two major upgrades. Staking Router is...
Netflix Clarifies New Password-Sharing Household Rules
Netflix has dropped some new clarifications about their password sharing rules. In a new social media post, the streamer laid out the framework for how they're looking to move forward. For interested parties, it seems that the definition of a "household" is going to be key. Basically, there will be a home base location and ...
The Verge
Twitch is making it much easier to catch up on chat
Twitch is rolling out a new chat history feature that should make it a lot easier to catch up on what’s been going on in a streamer’s chat. When you jump into a stream, you’ll be able to see either the last 50 messages or the last hour of what’s been said in chat, depending on which option has fewer messages. That may sound like a potentially large gulf between options, but I think it serves both large and small streams well.
Comments / 0