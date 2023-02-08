Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Amarillo’s plan for broadband in El Barrio could be a playbook for other Texas communities without internet
AMARILLO — Only a few blocks separate Amarillo’s lively, bustling downtown area from the city’s historic El Barrio district. Originally developed in 1889 to house Mexican railroad workers, the neighborhood is now home to more than 1,000 families, businesses that have been there for nearly a century and rich Hispanic history.
Comments / 0