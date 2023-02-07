ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The Ultimate Spring Break: 21+ Edition

Spring break is a season worth celebrating in Oklahoma City. What brief winter doldrums we’ve had have thawed, the sun is shining longer, patio season is abloom and spring is very much in the air. Plus, after a season of cozy hibernation, Oklahomans are renewed and ready for some fun in the sun. While spring break is typified by beachy destinations like Florida and the Texas coast, there’s no shortage of seasonal escapism closer to home. From a poolside hotel haunt to outdoor recreation, here is the ultimate guide to a spring break in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC BLACK RESTAURANT BINGO ACHIEVED A MILESTONE

OKC Black Restaurant Bingo (#RestaurantBingo) is back with more foodie options. Beginning February 1st – 28th, foodies participating in the game complete a bingo pattern to win prizes (a line with four squares in a diagonal, horizontal, vertical row, or BlackOut). As of today, 500 adventurous foodies have downloaded...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
“JOURNEY OF LIGHT” FEATURING THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF YOUSEF KHANFAR

“Photography is my language; I only speak with my eyes. The. Camera is my passionate pen, light is my infinite ink, and film. JRB Art at The Elms Gallery will present a major photography exhibition of international award-winning photographer, author, and humanitarian, Yousef Khanfar, from March 3 to April 29, 2023. We are located at 2810 N. Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73101. The Gallery will host an artist talk at 5:00 pm on March 3, 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

