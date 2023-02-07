Spring break is a season worth celebrating in Oklahoma City. What brief winter doldrums we’ve had have thawed, the sun is shining longer, patio season is abloom and spring is very much in the air. Plus, after a season of cozy hibernation, Oklahomans are renewed and ready for some fun in the sun. While spring break is typified by beachy destinations like Florida and the Texas coast, there’s no shortage of seasonal escapism closer to home. From a poolside hotel haunt to outdoor recreation, here is the ultimate guide to a spring break in OKC.

