Read full article on original website
Related
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Byron Donalds: Biden's response to Peter Doocy was the 'most idiotic thing I ever heard'
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., ridicules President Biden over his response to Fox News' Peter Doocy's question surrounding the second batch of classified documents.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
“An embarrassment”: Mitt Romney’s “heated confrontation” with George Santos revealed
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., attends President Joe Bidens State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, approached Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing multiple investigations for fabricating his...
Biden calls out Republicans who heckled his State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called out Republican lawmakers who booed when he accused them of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address, pointing out that several of them have expressed support for those cuts. "My Republican friends, they seemed shocked when I...
Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting some attention during his first State of the Union address. Cameras on Tuesday evening caught the embattled congressman, who wore a bright orange tie to the affair, mingling with lawmakers before President Biden’s speech on Tuesday, after he managed to work himself into the aisle in the chamber during…
Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’
Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
What did Mitt Romney say to George Santos before State of the Union speech?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and new Republican Rep. George Santos had a tense exchange on the House floor before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. What was said?
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Mitt Romney breaks from GOP to defend Biden response to Chinese spy balloon
Republican Senator Mitt Romney has defended Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese surveillance balloon incident, breaking from a party eager to admonish the administration with allegations that the president is ill-equipped to stand up against China.Following a series of briefings from military officials, including a classified hearing on China’s surveillance operations, the senator from Utah said he “came away more confident” in the Biden administration’s response.“I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju on 9 February.“Was...
Trump Bashes DeSantis as a ‘Globalist’ Jeb Bush Fan Because Why the Hell Not
Donald Trump wants to make America great again, and so on and so forth, but now that he’s started rallying for 2024, the former president seems a little more interested in cutting down Ron DeSantis. He followed up a pair of low–energy rallies packed with well-worn talking points on Saturday by bashing the Florida governor as “disloyal” and, on Monday, labeling him a “globalist” while tying him to Jeb Bush, Trump’s favorite punching bag from the 2016 primary. “Ron DeSanctimonious, who I made Governor in BOTH the Primary & the General, is also a Globalist, & so are his donors,”...
Mitt Romney doubles down attacks on Santos and calls him a ‘sick puppy’
Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney doubled down on his attacks on scandal-ridden New York GOP Representative George Santos following their tense exchange ahead of the State of the Union. Mr Santos placed himself near the aisle ahead of the speech as senators and others entered the House chamber on Tuesday night. As Mr Romney walked past, the two appeared to have an adversarial exchange. Mr Santos told Semafor that Mr Romney told him, “you don’t belong here”. “Go tell that to the 142K that voted for me,” Mr Santos said he responded. “You’re an a**,” Mr Romney said, according...
Republican Sen. Romney defends Biden's handling of Chinese spy flight: 'satisfactorily answered'
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, defended President Biden amid criticism of his handling of a Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the country last week.
A Mitt Romney biography by fellow Latter-day Saint writer McKay Coppins announced
The Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins is writing a book about Mitt Romney’s political career starting with his run for president in 2012.
Gabbard blasts Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney for 'baseless smear' accusing her of being 'groomed' by Russians
Gabbard testified on Big Tech censorship and the importance of protecting the First Amendment during the weaponization subcommittee’s first hearing.
Comments / 0