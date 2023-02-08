NIL Bill Amendment Proposed In Oklahoma Senate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bill proposed in the Oklahoma Senate would give student athletes in the state the opportunity to make money from the use of their name, image or likeness.

This bill would amend the NIL, or name, image and likeness, law that passed last year.

State Sen. Greg McCortney from Oklahoma City wrote the bill, and said it would increase the competitive edge of Oklahoma universities and offer more protection to the athletes.

"If I wanted to buy that jersey because I like that athlete, it just seems right that the athlete should be compensated in some way for the use of their name," Sen. McCortney said.

Over the past year, athletes from schools such as the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have taken several NIL deals.

