FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
talbotspy.org
Artists – It’s Time to Enter Local Color
ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – WHERE and WHEN?. Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland. This year the dates for Local Color are July 20 through July 23, 2023. WHEN TO ENTER? NOW – Entries are being accepted NOW online until March 12, 2023. HOW TO...
talbotspy.org
Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer – Botanical Art January 2 through February 24
The golden brown feathers of a perky cedar waxwing glow from behind dark, lacy cedar needles dotted with tiny blueberries in an unusual show in the Adkins Arboretum Visitor’s Center. On view January 2 through February 24, Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer is more than just a show of exquisitely crafted botanical art. It’s a celebration of the plants that sustained the native peoples of the Chesapeake Region for centuries before the arrival of Europeans.
talbotspy.org
Design with Jenn Martella: The Architecture of John Hutchison
Last year, I wrote a tribute to Peter Newlin, FAIA to celebrate his retirement by featuring several of his house designs that had been past Houses of the Week. At the end of my article, I mentioned how Peter’s legacy of his extraordinary work and his being a mentor to other architects lives on. One of them is architect John Hutchison, AIA, whose practice is located in Peter’s last project, Park Row, in Chestertown. When I was in Chestertown searching for Sears, Roebuck houses I called on John and I am delighted to feature his work today.
talbotspy.org
Upcoming Events at the Avalon Theatre
Ivy League of Comedy- Skirmishes of the Sexes. Friday, February 10, 2023. Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD. Celebrate Valentine’s Day (or don’t!) with tales of love and not-love, bad dinners and good dates, broken cars and unbroken dreams…all served with a fresh comedic twist!
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: Oxford Community Center Plans with Liza Ledford
With a fresh coat of paint, a new sound system, and the Covid pandemic finally behind them, the Oxford Community Center is back in the game this spring. Beyond the OCC’s traditional events, Liza Ledford, the center’s CEO, says that 2023 will be an exceptional year for the highly beloved community center. The OCC will be firing on all cylinders, starting with a new travel excursion program, adding a spring lecture series, and preparations for their annual Fine Arts Fair.
talbotspy.org
Operation Frederick Douglass Begins February 18th
Of the many celebrated people who have called Maryland home, there is no disputing that Frederick Douglass remains one of the most influential figures in its history. Born into slavery in 1818 in Talbot County, Douglass eventually escaped to freedom and became a leading voice in the fight against slavery. He was a gifted orator, writer, and publisher, and used his talents to spread the message of abolitionism and call for an end to institutionalized oppression and discrimination.
talbotspy.org
County Council Watch: It Takes a County by Carol Voyles
The Reset Lakeside amendment to rescind Resolution 281 approving the housing development was not considered at the January 24 county council meeting, but with a scaled-down permit, and assurances that any additional permit would require amended content (therefore be subject to public scrutiny and county approval), there may be time to catch our breath.
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Lakeside’s Sloppy Outcome by Howard Freedlander
Listening two weeks ago to the Spy interview with Talbot County Councilperson Pete Lesher, I found the content troubling and confusing. Lesher went into extensive detail, struggling at some points, to explain that the Lakeside at Trappe development was a dead issue. The county council would not rescind its faulty decision to approve an outsized project that could bring a harvest of 2,500 residential units.
talbotspy.org
EPD Chief Alan Lowrey Leads Professional Development Program
Starting in January 2023, the Easton Police Department initiated a professional development program to prepare officers and supervisors for their next rank. This program is designed to give officers the opportunity to work in “acting” capacities for the next rank up the chain of command. During this time as an “acting supervisor”, they learn the knowledge and skills of the rank from the current supervisor. Rotation of officers and supervisors through these programs will run through the end of June 2023.
