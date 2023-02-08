Read full article on original website
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter
Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law.
Lawmakers move to keep gas stoves in Tennessee homes
Two lawmakers have proposed a bill that would keep the government away from Tennesseans' gas stoves.
East Tenn. VA surpasses goal to house homeless veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a nationwide push, the Department of Veterans Affairs set a goal of finding 38,000 homeless veterans permanent housing in 2022. ”It’s a huge issue, and it became an important focus of our secretary,” said Wilma Davenport, the supervisor of the Housing and Urban Development-Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing.
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
The safest cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears can be a problem in neighborhoods that are close to a wooded area. Now, one state lawmaker said he wants to make the law clearer on how you can take self defense if the bear threatens your life. Representative Jeremy Faison from Cocke County said...
Bill to place Tennessee lands into trust for EBCI passes House, for fourth time
Once again, a bill that would place 76 acres of land containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, H.R. 548, passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a unanimous voice vote.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government
The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Parents advocating for ABA therapy in Knox County Schools
Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
Knox Pride Festival could be canceled
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues. McNally went...
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
Historic Galbraith School getting major face-lift
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Galbraith School in South Knoxville was built in 1930, and has been vacant since the 80s. The building was sold and the new owners want to convert the school into a multi-family building. The Planning Commission met Thursday to hear the preliminary development plans...
Pigeon Forge shows more growth in 2022 with billions planned in construction projects for 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear revealed on Thursday that Pigeon Forge once again broke economic records last year with a $2.1 billion economy with a $200 billion plan for new construction. More hotels, more attractions and new places to stay for residents were all on...
