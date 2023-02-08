ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. VA surpasses goal to house homeless veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a nationwide push, the Department of Veterans Affairs set a goal of finding 38,000 homeless veterans permanent housing in 2022. ”It’s a huge issue, and it became an important focus of our secretary,” said Wilma Davenport, the supervisor of the Housing and Urban Development-Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears can be a problem in neighborhoods that are close to a wooded area. Now, one state lawmaker said he wants to make the law clearer on how you can take self defense if the bear threatens your life. Representative Jeremy Faison from Cocke County said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
theonefeather.com

Bill to place Tennessee lands into trust for EBCI passes House, for fourth time

Once again, a bill that would place 76 acres of land containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, H.R. 548, passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a unanimous voice vote.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Parents advocating for ABA therapy in Knox County Schools

Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home. Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says. Updated: 2 hours ago. The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Pride Festival could be canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues. McNally went...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Historic Galbraith School getting major face-lift

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Galbraith School in South Knoxville was built in 1930, and has been vacant since the 80s. The building was sold and the new owners want to convert the school into a multi-family building. The Planning Commission met Thursday to hear the preliminary development plans...
KNOXVILLE, TN

