Illinois State

Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
When will Mosquito Season 2023 Start in Indiana?

Right now, we are enjoying not having to swat away those nasty pests, mosquitoes. However, it won't be much longer until they return to Indiana yards. While I am not a fan of this cold, winter weather we are experiencing here in Indiana, I am certainly happy that we don't have to deal with mosquitoes on top of that. I can see myself out in my backyard swatting away at mosquitoes and slipping on the ice. Honestly, I'd probably go viral if someone were to film that. In any event, while it isn't mosquito season in Indiana right now, we all know that it is coming soon.
INDIANA STATE
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois

★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Illinois

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois

Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache. Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois. Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache. What effect could the proposed...
O'FALLON, IL
Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
