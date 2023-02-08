ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week. Here’s some of the most...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time

We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

Grocery tour at Hy-Vee, learn to shop healthily

DeKALB – NIU Nutrition Coaching is hosting a Huskies in the Aisles grocery tour at Hy-Vee to teach students about effective and healthy grocery shopping. Nutrition instructors will guide the free one-hour tour for planning out nutritious meals and gaining confidence for shopping on your own. Participants have the...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

Halo Bakeshop puts campfire fun in a cookie

Our next stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets is Halo Bakeshop in Loves Park. Owner Liz Malone is bringing it with s’more cookies. Liz recently changed the name of Halo Bakeshop from Halo Cupcakes. She made the change because she wanted to show that they are much more than just cupcakes. Halo Bakeshop has tons of cupcakes flavors, and they have new weekly menus starting on Tuesdays. If you think that Halo Bakeshop has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.
LOVES PARK, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford

Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
949wdkb.com

SCIENCE OF MAGNETS, FAMILY EVENT

It’s time to build on that attraction…with paper clips! Join us at the DeKalb Public Library on Saturday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m., for this month’s magnet-ful Family Fun Science! We’ll be building paper clip bridges, making magnets run a simple motor, seeing what a magnetic field looks like by playing with iron filings, and pulling the iron out of iron-fortified cereal.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

Feel like part of the family at Salamone’s Cherry Valley

One word that describes Salamone’s Cherry Valley best is family. Not only, is the restaurant family owned and operated but they also make everyone who walks through the door feel welcomed and cared for. Salamone’s is the perfect spot for your game day and Valentine’s Day dinner. They have Valentine’s Day inspired cocktails such as the ‘Valentini’ and they have appetizers that are great for the big game. Salamone’s makes their own spinach and artichoke dip along with their famous sausage rolls. The sausage rolls aren’t normally on the menu but can be requested if you call ahead of time. Manager, Rosie Moscato has her own Tuscan chicken that she created that is available on Saturdays. Salamone’s Cherry Valley is located at 103 S Cherry St, Cherry Valley IL or you can give them a call at (815) 332-4111 or check them out online at salamonespizza.net.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
WIFR

Second results of Chemtool survey released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
ROCKTON, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway's last race in October

Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey. ...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of …. A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers moving down the road

Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
STOUGHTON, WI
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy