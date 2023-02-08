Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
WIFR
Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week. Here’s some of the most...
wiproud.com
This Wisconsin restaurant always has a line out the door, here’s why
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The sign of a great Wisconsin restaurant is a long line out the door. A restaurant just like that can be found on the east side of Madison. The tiny Wisconsin diner with a big following, Ogden’s North Street Diner, has the perfect breakfast for you.
MyStateline.com
Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time
We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
northernstar.info
Grocery tour at Hy-Vee, learn to shop healthily
DeKALB – NIU Nutrition Coaching is hosting a Huskies in the Aisles grocery tour at Hy-Vee to teach students about effective and healthy grocery shopping. Nutrition instructors will guide the free one-hour tour for planning out nutritious meals and gaining confidence for shopping on your own. Participants have the...
MyStateline.com
Halo Bakeshop puts campfire fun in a cookie
Our next stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets is Halo Bakeshop in Loves Park. Owner Liz Malone is bringing it with s’more cookies. Liz recently changed the name of Halo Bakeshop from Halo Cupcakes. She made the change because she wanted to show that they are much more than just cupcakes. Halo Bakeshop has tons of cupcakes flavors, and they have new weekly menus starting on Tuesdays. If you think that Halo Bakeshop has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
Deery family members explain their decision to sell the Rockford Speedway
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—The roar of race cars will be heard one last season at the Rockford Speedway. The Deery Family which owns the facility and surrounding land, is turning over the property to developers after the upcoming season. It is the end of an era. Racing has been going strong at the Rockford Speedway […]
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
949wdkb.com
SCIENCE OF MAGNETS, FAMILY EVENT
It’s time to build on that attraction…with paper clips! Join us at the DeKalb Public Library on Saturday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m., for this month’s magnet-ful Family Fun Science! We’ll be building paper clip bridges, making magnets run a simple motor, seeing what a magnetic field looks like by playing with iron filings, and pulling the iron out of iron-fortified cereal.
MyStateline.com
Feel like part of the family at Salamone’s Cherry Valley
One word that describes Salamone’s Cherry Valley best is family. Not only, is the restaurant family owned and operated but they also make everyone who walks through the door feel welcomed and cared for. Salamone’s is the perfect spot for your game day and Valentine’s Day dinner. They have Valentine’s Day inspired cocktails such as the ‘Valentini’ and they have appetizers that are great for the big game. Salamone’s makes their own spinach and artichoke dip along with their famous sausage rolls. The sausage rolls aren’t normally on the menu but can be requested if you call ahead of time. Manager, Rosie Moscato has her own Tuscan chicken that she created that is available on Saturdays. Salamone’s Cherry Valley is located at 103 S Cherry St, Cherry Valley IL or you can give them a call at (815) 332-4111 or check them out online at salamonespizza.net.
WIFR
Second results of Chemtool survey released
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway's last race in October
Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey. ...
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of …. A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting.
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
WIFR
The Fentanyl Epidemic: How the nationwide crisis is plaguing lives in the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a loved one to fentanyl is unimaginable for any parent, but unfortunately, only more families become familiar with the pain as overdose-related deaths continue to climb. In the State of the Union Address Tuesday, President Biden said fentanyl is responsible for killing 70,000 people in the U.S. every year.
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers moving down the road
Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
Proposed Bill That Could Help Financing of Chicago Bears' Arlington Heights Stadium Has Long Way to Go: Pritzker
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said legislation recently proposed that could be crucial for the Bears' financing of an Arlington Heights property and a move from Soldier Field has "a lot of hoops to run through." Speaking at an unrelated press conference Tuesday, Pritzker was asked about new legislation proposed in...
