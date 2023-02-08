ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbourville, KY

fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
lanereport.com

Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family

— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Man hospitalized after Middlesboro stabbing

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly being stabbed. Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan was called in just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday by the Middlesboro Police Department. Responding troopers found a person with a stab wound at the BP station on 38th Street.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WTVQ

Monticello home a ‘total loss’ after fire

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello home is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to the Monticello Fire Department, a structure fire on West 90 behind Kennett’s Antiques destroyed the home around 7:20 a.m. Susie Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MFD. There were no injuries...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
clayconews.com

Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Another Busy Day for Firefighters on Tuesday

Susie firefighters responded to a garage fire with vehicles inside Tuesday night. The fire spread to a nearby structure and started a small woods fire. The Monticello Fire Department sent a brush unit to assist.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
